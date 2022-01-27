5 places to order a sweet treat for Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's time to start looking for those chocolate goodies and desserts to help make the day that much sweeter.
Check out some of these places in Forsyth County where you can order a heartfelt and edible gift for your friends, family and partners.
Hot Bomb Mom
Not only does the Hot Bomb Mom specialize in hot chocolate bombs, but she'll also be serving up some carefully crafted chocolate goodies this Valentine's season. Some featured items include:
- Cupid's Brunch: Two oatmeal bombs and four chocolate covered strawberries;
- Little Love Box: Two hot cocoa bombs, four chocolate covered strawberries and four chocolate pretzel rods;
- Breakable Hearts: Extra large heart filled with chocolates. Mini hammer included.
For more information about the Hot Bomb Mom or to order some chocolate goodies, click here.
Contact: 678-544-7962, Facebook.
Sweet Peach Confections
Oh Sugar!
Pick up a perfectly-packaged jar of cookies from Oh Sugar! for anyone in your life with a sweet tooth. Jars come in a variety of different holiday wrappings with flavors like:
- Chocolate chip;
- Whipped butter;
- Brownie crisp;
- And confetti cupcake.
For more information about Oh Sugar! or to order a jar of homemade cookies, click here.
Contact: 678-393-6408, Facebook.
Shellibellis Sweets
Shelli from Shellibellis Sweets is covering everything in chocolate this year to satisfy yours and your partner's sweet tooth. Some Valentine's Day specials include:
- Chocolate covered strawberries;
- Chocolate covered Oreos;
- Chocolate covered pretzels and pretzel rods;
- Cupcakes;
- Short roses with berries (with proper notice for this item).
For more information about Shellibellis Sweets, send a message through Facebook or Instagram.
Contact: 408-489-3976, Instagram, Facebook.
Popbar Alpharetta
Pre-order some customizable pops from Popbar Alpharetta, giving your friends, family or partner a frosty surprise. Some of the most popular items this season include:
- V-Day Hot Chocolate POP-O-Gram: Three or six premium hot chocolate flavors, Valentine's sprinkles, marshmallows and custom packaging;
- V-Day Kid's Heart: Add a sweet note along with six chocolate covered strawberries topped with Valentine's Day sprinkles;
- Popbar 6 Pack: All natural, hand-crafted and preservative-free gelato and sorbet on a stick. For local pickup and delivery only.
For more information about Popbar Alpharetta or to order some delicious pops, click here.
Contact: 470-294-2910, Facebook.