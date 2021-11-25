By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
5 places to relax, have a drink, listen to comedy or shop
Photo by Matteo Steger, Unsplash.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I hope you all have the feast of your dreams.

This week, I found some events at some of your favorite spots to relax, have a drink, hear some comedy, shop and even have more food if you choose.

Check them out below.

Pine + Pigment

Photo courtesy Pine + Pigment.

Stop by Pine + Pigment to pick up some neat holiday crafts and try your hand at DIY projects. Upcoming events and projects are as follows: 

  • Friday, Nov. 26: Black Friday specials and a visit from Santa;
  • Saturday, Nov. 27: Small Business Saturday specials;
  • Monday, Nov. 29: Doormat workshop;
  • Tuesday, Nov. 30: Giant blanket workshop.

Where: Pine + Pigment, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming

Contact: 470-252-8006, Facebook

Legends Distillery

Join Legend’s for another awesome evening of stand-up comedy at featuring a stacked lineup of comedians featuring Kenny Garcia and Jojo White.

According to Legend’s event page, these comics have traveled across North America, having credits performing at top festivals, on TV, and in major national and international clubs. They're ready to take the stage and bring the laughs, and all you need is to come ready for a fun night out.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Please note this show is 18 and over and may feature adult themes.

When: 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2

Where: Legends Distillery, 210 Industrial Park Dr, Cumming, GA 30040

Contact: 470-695-7926, website, Facebook

Cherry Street Brewing at Vickery Village

Photo courtesy Cherry Street Brewing.

Cherry Street Brewing Co-op’s restaurant and taproom have become popular gathering spots in Forsyth County.

What: 4th Annual Kegs N' Eggs event

When: 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 26.

Where: Cherry Street Taproom, 5810 Bond Street, Cumming

Contact: 770-205-5512, visit the website, or Facebook.


Cherry Street will be serving all the favorites including shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and more. They didn’t forget about the mimosas, bloody Mary’s, and beer releases either. Tickets available for purchase at the door ($22 for adults, $12 for children). 

NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery

Photo courtesy NoFo Brew Co.

Forsyth County’s first craft brewery, NoFo Brew Co., was born out of its founders’ love of adventure and craft brew. It offers a family and dog-friendly environment, as well as a green front lawn for outdoor activities. 

Comedy Night is back on Nov. 30. There will be two shows 7 and 9 p.m.

  • Click Tickets for the 7 p.m. show;
  • Click Tickets for the 9 p.m. show.

 Check out some other upcoming events at NoFo:

Where: NoFo Brew Co., 6150 Georgia Highway 400, Cumming

Contact: 678-771-8116, or visit the website, or on Facebook here.

Windermere Holiday Sip & Shop

Photo by Toa Heftiba, Unsplash.

What: 6th Annual Windermere Sip & Shop. Kick-off your holiday shopping with handcrafted vendors with unique gift ideas.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27

Where: 4444Front Nine Dr, Cumming, GA 30041

Contact: 678-628-4452, Facebook