5 places to relax, have a drink, listen to comedy or shop

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I hope you all have the feast of your dreams.
This week, I found some events at some of your favorite spots to relax, have a drink, hear some comedy, shop and even have more food if you choose.
Check them out below.
Pine + Pigment
Stop by Pine + Pigment to pick up some neat holiday crafts and try your hand at DIY projects. Upcoming events and projects are as follows:
- Friday, Nov. 26: Black Friday specials and a visit from Santa;
- Saturday, Nov. 27: Small Business Saturday specials;
- Monday, Nov. 29: Doormat workshop;
- Tuesday, Nov. 30: Giant blanket workshop.
Where: Pine + Pigment, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Contact: 470-252-8006, Facebook
For more information about each of the events and workshops, click here.
Legends Distillery
Join Legend’s for another awesome evening of stand-up comedy at featuring a stacked lineup of comedians featuring Kenny Garcia and Jojo White.
According to Legend’s event page, these comics have traveled across North America, having credits performing at top festivals, on TV, and in major national and international clubs. They're ready to take the stage and bring the laughs, and all you need is to come ready for a fun night out.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Please note this show is 18 and over and may feature adult themes.
When: 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2
Where: Legends Distillery, 210 Industrial Park Dr, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-695-7926, website, Facebook
Cherry Street Brewing at Vickery Village
Cherry Street Brewing Co-op’s restaurant and taproom have become popular gathering spots in Forsyth County.
What: 4th Annual Kegs N' Eggs event
When: 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 26.
Where: Cherry Street Taproom, 5810 Bond Street, Cumming
Contact: 770-205-5512, visit the website, or Facebook.
Cherry Street will be serving all the favorites including shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and more. They didn’t forget about the mimosas, bloody Mary’s, and beer releases either. Tickets available for purchase at the door ($22 for adults, $12 for children).
NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery
Forsyth County’s first craft brewery, NoFo Brew Co., was born out of its founders’ love of adventure and craft brew. It offers a family and dog-friendly environment, as well as a green front lawn for outdoor activities.
Comedy Night is back on Nov. 30. There will be two shows 7 and 9 p.m.
Check out some other upcoming events at NoFo:
- 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3: Canon Tyler & The Spare Parts at NoFo Brew Co.
- 7p.m., Friday, Dec. 10: Acoustic Peachtree Peppers at NoFo Brew Co.
Where: NoFo Brew Co., 6150 Georgia Highway 400, Cumming
Contact: 678-771-8116, or visit the website, or on Facebook here.
Windermere Holiday Sip & Shop
What: 6th Annual Windermere Sip & Shop. Kick-off your holiday shopping with handcrafted vendors with unique gift ideas.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27
Where: 4444Front Nine Dr, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 678-628-4452, Facebook