6 foods to try at the Cumming Country Fair & Festival

Much of the appeal of attending the Cumming Country Fair & Festival is the novelty of the experience. There’s only one opportunity every year in the area to enjoy the kind of games, rides and daily attractions that highlight the event.
And the same could be said of the abundance of food at the fair. The event attracts a unique collection of culinary choices that’s only available in one location once a year.
To help you make the most of it, here are six essential fair foods to try.
Turkey leg
Spivey’s Southern Grill has been a vendor at the fair since it started in 1995, and although they offer a variety of options (hot dogs, sandwiches, etc.) people really come to them for the turkey legs that are served sizzling hot off the grill. Read more about them here.
Funnel cake
There are only two places one should find funnel cakes for sale: beach boardwalks and country fairs. Cumming’s fair has a few kiosks around the grounds where you can get one of the first North American fried foods (thank 17th- and 18th-century Pennsylvania Dutch for that).
Ribbon-cut fries
John’s Ice Cream
Homemade Ice Cream made by Hit and Miss Engine, Floats, Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae, Hot Fudge Sundae, Hot Apple Dumpling. Read our story about the famous homemade ice cream from 2018 here.
Fried Oreos
The fair is the correct and only place for foods not customarily fried to be fried. And if a fair doesn’t offer such options, it should not be permitted to exist. Thankfully, Cumming’s fair has one of the most delicious possibilities using the classic crème-filled sandwich cookie.
Sweet Treats & Palace of Sweets
Cotton candy, Sno cones, popcorn, candy and caramel apples, apple chips, corn dogs, lemonade, soft frozen strawberry lemonade, Coke products and bottled water.
Others to try
Ryal’s Slushie Station with assorted slushie flavors; Williamson Bros BBQ has pork, chop chicken, polish sausage, ribs and more; Kona Ice has flavored shaved ice, water, and hot chocolate
The Cumming Country Fair & Festival will be here from Oct. 7-17. Click here for your guide to this year's festival.
Check out www.cummingfair.net for more information on ride specials, admission specials, ground acts, concerts, or to buy advanced tickets. Visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cummingfair.