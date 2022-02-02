6 local eateries to celebrate Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is approaching. Whether you want to go out for a romantic dinner or stop for a Valentine-themed drink, there's a way to celebrate.
Check out some of the choices on our list this week.
Romantic restaurants
Tam’s Backstage
Tam’s Backstage Restaurant is in its 16th year as one of Forsyth County’s most successful food and spirits gathering spots with dining in the basement of the town’s historic 1923 school building. Try the tilapia piccata, Brian’s chicken, mixed seafood grill, Broadway pasta, city pasta, shellfish linguine, roasted duck ravioli, Backstage burger or a salad. Tam’s has a variety of wines to choose from with weekly wine specials.
Where: 215 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 678-455-8310, tamsbackstage.com
Ocean & Acre
Ocean & Acre is a dining destination combining the majesty and freshness of the land and sea. The menu at Ocean & Acre celebrates both local farm communities and coastal cultures with signature smoked meats, seasonal produce, shareable seafood dishes and an emphasis on the raw bar.
For Valentine's Day, pop some bubbly, bring on the seafood towers, and join Ocean & Acre. The eatery will be featuring the classic menu in addition to chef specials just for the occasion. Make your reservation at oceanandacre.com.
Where: 6290 Halcyon Way #620, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Contact: 678-823-8887, www.oceanandacre.com
Kona Grill - Alpharetta
Kona Grill Alpharetta is ready to ring in the romance on Valentine’s Day with sweet + savory specials to enjoy all weekend long – and they haven’t forgotten about the big game, so it’s a win-win no matter how you choose to celebrate!
From Feb. 11-14, Kona Grill is serving a special menu featuring a selection of seafood – from Salmon Crudo and Lemongrass Crusted Swordfish – to a classic Surf & Turf featuring Kona’s specialty sushi rolls, NY strip, Kona Filet or Big Island Ribeye. New York Cheesecake rounds out the meal for a perfectly sweet finish!
Where: 5100 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA 30009
Contact: 470-226-1540, konagrill.com
Try a fun drink or a bagel for Valentine's Day
Lake Pointe Nutrition
Lake Pointe offers fast food for healthy people, offering meal replacement shakes and loaded teas. Lake Pointe Nutrition’s Valentine menu also has some healthy, yummy choices.
Valentine menu:
Loaded teas: Love Potion, Love Bug, and Sweet Tart.
Shakes: Heartbreaker, red velvet.
Beauty drink: Cupid’s arrow, passion kisses
Specialty drink: Bae, Pretty in Pink.
Where: 5285 Lake Pointe Center Dr, Suite D, Cumming, GA 30041
Community Cup
Community Cup is a locally owned and operated coffeehouse selling locally sourced products and a portion of proceeds going to local nonprofits. The definition of Community.
The shop has drip coffee, cold brew coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and a variety of teas.
Try these Valentine's Day treats: Chocolate Covered Strawberry, Sugar Cookie Latte or Almond Cherry Latte.
Where: 125 Tribble Gap Rd suite 103, Cumming, GA 30040
BB's Bagels
Try a Valentine bagel at BB's Bagels with beautiful red swirls.
Other bagel choices include: Plain, egg, sesame, blueberry, pumpernickel, poppy, everything, salt, onion, garlic, marble-rye, whole wheat, hard roll, cheddar, cranberry, French toast, chocolate chip, energy, cinnamon raisin, Flagel, (Bialy served weekends only).
Where: 770 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004
Contact: 770-475-1818, bbs-bagels.net.
