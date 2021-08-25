6 local places to enjoy fresh sushi

It's been a little hot outside lately. Why not try something light for dinner?
Sushi. That's what you should try.
There are so many varieties of sushi available, you're guaranteed to find a dish you like.
Below is a list of a few places to get sushi in the area.
Blue Fin Sushi & Grill
Blue Fin Sushi & Thai brings Japanese infusion to Cumming. The sushi chef brings with him the tradition of his ancestors and combines it with traditional and new techniques to create his own style of sushi and Japanese cuisine. Try the sushi sampler or tuna tartar for an appetizer. For the main course, try the sake salmon, maguro tuna, Hamachi yellowtail and other favorites. Sashimi choices include smoked salmon, tuna tataki, red snapper and escolar, to name a few. There is also an extensive hibachi menu.
Where: 5075 Post Road, Suite 403, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-297-8386, bluefinsushigrill.com
Rice Restaurant & Sushi Bar
Rice is dedicated to serving patrons a unique variety of pan Asian cuisine. The eatery offers an assortment of traditional dishes prepared with fresh quality ingredients that are familiar to the American palate. With select daily market deliveries, they also serve only the freshest and highest-grade sushi and sashimi.
Where: 3480 Keith Bridge Road, Suite B1, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 770-887-9833, www.ricerestaurantandsushibar.com
Pacific Spice Restaurant
Pacific Spice Restaurant offers delicious dining, takeout and delivery to residents of Cumming. The Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.
Where: 5485 Bethelview Road, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 770-886-4881, www.pacificspicecumming.com
Happy Family Chinese Food and Sushi Bar
Located in downtown Cumming, this family-owned restaurant is eager to please with fresh sushi and friendly service. Menu items include Yellowtail Crunch Roll, Bagel Roll, Atomic Bomb Roll- spicy tuna topped with baked minced salmon spicy mayo, eel sauce and sriracha, and the Happy Family Roll, which has shrimp tempura and cream cheese, topped with avocado, crab, crunchy, and special sauce.
Where: 103 W Courthouse Square, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-695-7233, www.happyfamilycumming.com
Ichiban Steak and Sushi at The Collection
Ichiban offers an extensive Sushi list featuring “New Style Sashimi” that has been lightly seared in Japanese sesame oil.
Signature dishes include Steak hibachi, the B-52 spicy calamari roll and the Triple XXX (shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese and crunch).
Where: 410 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 770-888-2676, http://ichibansteaksushi.com
Chopsticks China Bistro
Try one of the chef’s special rolls like the Empire or Falcon rolls, or the Poki bowl, Unagi Don, Tekka Don or sashimi dinner for two. Other favorites are the Albacore tuna, yellowtail, escolar, squid, eel or scallop.
Where: 405 Peachtree Pkwy Suite 100, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: (770) 889-6666, chopstickschinabistro.com