6 Mexican restaurants to add flavor to your day

Who says you can't have a Taco Thursday? Or Margarita Friday?
Whatever day of the week, you can't go wrong with these great spots to add some spice to your day.
Check out these six local Mexican restaurants.
Los Rios Mexican Restaurant
Los Rios is a great local Mexican restaurant with a very easy-going atmosphere. Great meals and margaritas whenever you may want them! Some of the house specials include Flautas, Carnitas, El Mexicano, Cesar's Burrito and Tacos Al Pastor to name a few.
Where: 12 Tri-County Plaza, Cumming, Ga 30040
Contact: 678-456-8892, www.losrioscummingga.com
Palapas Bar and Grill
Located in Forsyth County, Palapas Bar and Grill prides itself for creating a space enriched with Mexican culture and cuisine. With a goal of spreading Mexican heritage to the Forsyth community, Oziel Rodriguez opened his restaurant on Browns Bridge Road in 2019 after many years on Buford Hwy. The restaurant in north Forsyth aims to continue to bring awareness of Mexican culture from every dish to the mere design of the chairs.
Their most popular dish is the “Palapas Favorite,” however Palapas’ management and floor staff all recommend something different. The owner loves the “Taquitos Tradicionales,” while some of the wait staff prefer the mini tacos. Regardless, there is clearly something on the menu for everyone to enjoy.
Where: 3647 Browns Bridge Rd Ste 106B, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 678-771-8091, palapasbarandgrill.com
Hacienda Bar and Grill
Hacienda Bar and Grill offers authentic Mexican food with a sports bar atmosphere. All of your traditional Mexican meals can be offered here. Visit them and try freshly made guacamole, sizzling fajitas, or freshly prepared margaritas. Some specialties include lobster or shrimp tacos, steak San Juan, and Hacienda fajitas.
Where: 549 Lakeland Plz. Unit 549 Cumming, Ga. 30040
Contact: 678-341-9589, haciendabarr.com
Lake Burrito
Good food and good vibes are this eatery's motto. Try the burritos, bowls, nachos, salads, tacos, and more. A family-owned and run restaurant that you won't want to miss.
Where: 3040 Keith Bridge Rd. Cumming, Ga 30041
Contact: 508-443-1116, www.lakeburrito.com
Tacos & Tequilas Mexican Grill
This cantina-style restaurant offers a full bar and patio with an energetic vibe. Enjoy all your familiar Mexican plates while enjoying a new atmosphere. Tacos & Tequilas’s success speaks for itself. Their brand of authentic Mexican cuisine is a hit, whether at the restaurant, which also has locations in Buckhead, Buford and across from Ponce City Market.
Where: 2115 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, Ga 30041
Contact: (678) 456-8237, tandtatlanta.com
7 Tequilas Cantina
An authentic Mexican restaurant that offers all the staples along the way. They offer chicken wings, salads, nachos, seafood plates, and tons of other Mexican specials.
Where: 5063 Post Rd. Cumming, Ga 30040
Contact: 678-455-5965, 7tequilasmexicanrestaurant.com