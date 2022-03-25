6 places to Catch the Madness this weekend

March Madness! 🏀🏀🏀🏀
Here are six local spots to go for gameday.
Schuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar
Schuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is a place where friends and family can enjoy a great meal of primarily Oysters and Shrimp, but they’re more than just a seafood restaurant, they serve up fresh, delicious meals and creative cocktails in an environment that exudes relaxation.
🏀 “Game on! Catch The Madness this weekend at a Shuckin' Shack.”
Where: 415 PeachtreeParkway Suite 255, Cumming GA 30041
Contact: (470) 253-7746
Summits Wayside Tavern
The food, beer and spirits menus make this eatery an ideal place to enjoy your next visit in a friendly and casual atmosphere. Choose your wings from mild, medium, hot, three-mile island, Thai chili, teriyaki, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, boom boom, barbecue sauce and honey mustard barbecue.
🏀 “It was a wild opening weekend, so grab your bracket and come watch all the upsets with your friends at Summits.”
Where: 525 Lake Center Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: (770) 886-4374, www.summits-online.com
Rosati's Pizza and Sports Pub
The Chicago-based, family-owned restaurant knows great pizza. Having been in business for a long time, they’ve served countless customers with traditional Chicago-style pizzas cooked to perfection. Whether you’re craving a deep-dish, thin-crust, or double-dough style, they can craft a personalized pizza just for you. With a vibrant sports-pub feel and a TV at every booth, it’s a great spot to grab a slice with friends and enjoy the game. There is also a full bar with a variety of beer on tap.
🏀 “Who’s got a team in the Sweet 16?! Come grab a seat and watch on one of the 50-plus TVs.”
Where: 415 Peachtree Pkwy #200, Cumming, GA 3004
Contact: 678-513-1113, www.rosatispizzaandsportspub.com
HOBNOB
HOBNOB is a neighborhood tavern providing a warm and inviting atmosphere for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Try a Moscow Mule for Thirsty Thursday. HOBNOB Moscow Mules have Luksosowa Vodka, Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Yuzu, Peach, Blueberry and Cucumber. Pick your size. A glass or a fishbowl!
🏀 "Watch all the Final Four action unfold with your drink of choice in hand at any of our 4 convenient HOBNOB locations!”
Where: 6690 Town Square #420, Alpharetta, GA 3000
Contact: 470-448-4572, hobnobatlanta.com/locations/Alpharetta
Black Diamond Grill
Watching sports with friends or dinner with the family, Black Diamond Grill is your local hangout. Cold beer, Georgia craft beer, wine, and premium spirits. Juicy burgers, wings, signature grouper dishes and other favorites. 40-plus HD TV's, Game Room, Trivia, Keno.
🏀 “The excitement is contagious, and you want to be here! Black Diamond Grill is the FoCo Home for March Madness and we welcome your entire family.”
Where: 1485 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 678-965-4770, theblackdiamondgrill.com
Miller’s Ale House
Miller’s Ale House is a sports-themed casual dining restaurant with 90-plus locations in 10 states. A place where making friends is as easy as ordering your next beer. So whether you’re here to chill, cheer, chow down or get charged up, you’ll find a whole house full of friends and friends-to-be, ready to join in.
🏀 "Witness the greatest tournament in college basketball with us. Catch all the games on our 60+ TVs while you enjoy game-day favorites like Zingers, Wings and Tex-Mex Chicken Nachos. Plus, we offer a full menu until close for those late night matchups."
Where: 84 Duval Road, Dawsonville
