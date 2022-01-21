6 places to get your cheese fix

National Cheese Lovers' Day might have come and gone, but there's no reason to feel bleu. You'd cheddar believe we rounded up some places where you can get your cheese fix in Forsyth County.
Check out places to pick up charcuterie boards, cheesy pizza or cheesecake.
Meatbone Market
Charcuterie boards can delight all hungry crowds big or small. Check out Meatbone Market for a hand-made board with your favorite cheeses, meats, nuts and more.
- Hand-crafted, custom charcuterie boards.
Where: Meatbone Market, 1345 Buford Highway, Cumming;
Contact: (678) 771-5757, website, Facebook.
Los Maguey
Cheese dip is an essential appetizer to any Mexican dining experience. Los Maquey offer not one, but five dips that incorporate queso so you'll be sure to get your cheese fix.
- Cheese dip;
- Queso Fundido: Melted chihuahua cheese and chorizo served with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and an order of tortillas;
- Choriqueso: Chorizo added to our cheese dip and served with a side of tortillas;
- Bean dip: Refried beans mixed with cheese dip;
- Texas dip: Marinated skirt steak, chicken and jumbo tiger shrimp are diced and added to cheese dip and topped with pico de gallo. Served with an order of tortillas.
Where: Los Maguey, 5456 Bethelview Road, Cumming;
Contact: (770) 292-9003, website, Facebook.
Roxy's Subs, Steaks & Shakes
Pick up a "soon-to-be 'award-winning'" Philly cheesesteak at Roxy's to celebrate your love of cheese. Not a fan of steak? It's all good; they've got chicken, too.
- Cheesesteak: Thin-sliced ribeye with or without grilled onions;
- Chicken Cheesesteak: Grilled chicken breast with or without grilled onions.
Where: Roxy's Subs, Steaks & Shakes, 3225 Keith Bridge Road, Cumming;
Contact: (470) 239-7466, Facebook.
Pies on Post
If you're searching for something with cheese, you can't go wrong with pizza. Pies on Post offers lots of different pizzas with cheese, but here are some of our favorites to help you celebrate.
- Margherita: Fior-di-latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, fresh garlic and fresh basil;
- Quattro Formaggi: Mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, parmigiano reggiano, fresh basil and roasted garlic oil with no sauce.
Where: Pies on Post, 3310 Drew Campground Road, Cumming;
Contact: (470) 695-4164, website, Facebook.
Rivermill Bakery
After cheesy appetizers and entrees, you've got to end the day with some rich cheesecake. Head over to Rivermill Bakery to get a slice.
- Caramel cheesecake: Blended with real dolce de leche topped with a generous layer of caramel ganache, coated with almond shavings;
- Chocolate cheesecake: Rivermill's original cheesecake blended with real Belguim chocolate topped with chocolate ganache and coated with chocolate curls;
- Original cheesecake: Classic New York Style cheesecake, topped with fresh cherries.
Where: Rivermill Bakery, 5071 Post Road, Cumming;
Contact: (470) 209-5251, website, Facebook.
Stoney J's Winery
What goes best with some cheese? A glass of wine, of course. Stop by Stoney J's Winery to pick up a bottle that'll go perfectly with your favorite cheese products. You can also pick up a charcuterie board of a wood-fired pizza at the winery.
Where: Stoney J's Winery, 1506 Stoney Point Road, Cumming;