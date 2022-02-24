6 places to get your tortilla fix today

It's National Tortilla Chip Day! Tortilla chips can be used in so many ways.
With a yummy dip. As a garnish on a salad. Or in a soup.
Or you can get a sandwich or taco made with a warm, grilled tortilla. Or try a tostada! Check out what some of our local eateries offer.
Marlow's Tavern
Marlow’s Tavern features the “Best of the Best” in American tavern fare served in a modern atmosphere. The menu offers a diverse combination of classic dishes that are updated and elevated to a gourmet level.
Try these tortilla dishes:
TORTILLA SALAD: Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Radish, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Coriander Lime Dressing, Crispy Tortilla;
BANH MI WRAP: Glazed Chicken, Napa Cabbage, Cucumber, Cilantro, Vietnamese Sweet and Spicy Firecracker Sauce, Grilled Tortilla;
“INFAMOUS” FISH TACOS: Blackened Tilapia, Red Cabbage & Jicama Slaw, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Smoked Chili Cream, Warm Tortillas;
Or try:
SMOKED TROUT DIP: Smoked Trout, Olive Oil, Horseradish, Fresh Herbs, House-Made Wheat Thins.
Where: 410 Peachtree Parkway Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 770-886-3666, marlowstavern.com
CT Cantina & Taqueria
CT Cantina & Taqueria’s mission at Halcyon is to deliver the ultimate CT experience by incorporating invigorating flavors, inviting atmospheres, and flawless customer service.
Try one of these dishes today:
Taco Salad - Taco bowl filled with Mexican rice and choice of filling. Topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, Pico, and guacamole.
Tostadas - Two crunchy tostadas layered with refried beans and choice of filling. Topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, Pico, and avocado.
Queso Dip: Classic queso dip made with the best ingredients.
Where: 6330 Halcyon Way Ste. 740, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Contact: (770) 765-6045, cttacos.com
The Black Diamond Grill
Watching sports with friends or dinner with the family, Black Diamond Grill is your local hangout. Cold beer, Georgia craft beer, wine, and premium spirits. Juicy burgers, wings, signature grouper dishes and other favorites. 40-plus HD TV's, Game Room, Trivia, Keno.
Try these tortilla dishes:
SMOKED FISH DIP: Served with pickled jalapenos and crackers. Gluten-free tortilla chips are available upon request.
NACHO GRANDE: Choose chicken, beef or chili. Tortilla chips covered with queso, jalapenos, tomatoes, and scallions, served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
Where: 1485 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 678-965-4770, theblackdiamondgrill.com
7 Tequilas Mexican Restaurant
An authentic Mexican restaurant that offers all the staples along the way. They offer chicken wings, salads, nachos, seafood plates, and tons of other Mexican specials.
Try these tortilla dishes:
FAJITA SALAD STEAK: Grilled steak or chicken, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini and yellow squash in a large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, beans and tomatoes.
AS FAJITA SALAD: Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini & yellow squash in a large crispy tortilla shell filled with lettuce, beans, and tomatoes.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD: A grilled chicken breast on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce, spinach, onions, tomatoes, avocado, Pico de Gallo and a side of shredded cheese.
7 TEQUILAS DIP: Large bowl of our delicious cheese dip with grilled shrimp, steak and chicken. A side of Pico de Gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
QUESO POBLANO: Queso dip mixed with chile poblanos and ground beef with flour or corn tortillas.
Where: 5063 Post Rd. Cumming, Ga 30040
Contact: 678-455-5965, 7tequilasmexicanrestaurant.com
Castleberry Ale House
Castleberry Ale House is a local favorite because the staff works hard to give the best service, quality food at reasonable prices and weekly events and/or entertainment. Try the wings, nachos, barbecue or buffalo chicken potato skins, Ale House, peppercorn or Mos burger, blackened mahi mahi, sirloin, New York strip steak and more.
Try these tortilla dishes:
ALE HOUSE NACHOS: Chips piled high and topped with our special homemade chili, melted cheese, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, jalapenos and sour cream.
BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESO DIP: A blend of Buffalo wing sauce, chicken and cheese served with tortilla chips.
Where: 5446 Bethelview Road, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 770-292-9999, www.castleberryalehouse.com
Salata Salad Kitchen
Create your tossed-to-order salad or salad wrap by choosing from a variety of fresh lettuces, vegetables, fruits, nuts, cheeses, chicken, seafood and an array of tasty signature dressings.
Try these tortilla options with your meal:
Whole wheat tortilla, Southwestern tortilla, Cool cucumber tortilla, Thai ginger tortilla, or Texas BBQ tortilla.
Where: 6210 Town Square Suite 1020B, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Contact: 470-437-3001, www.salata.com
