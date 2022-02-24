6 places to get your tortilla fix today

CT Cantina & Taqueria’s mission at Halcyon is to deliver the ultimate CT experience by incorporating invigorating flavors, inviting atmospheres, and flawless customer service.

Try one of these dishes today:

Taco Salad - Taco bowl filled with Mexican rice and choice of filling. Topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, Pico, and guacamole.

Tostadas - Two crunchy tostadas layered with refried beans and choice of filling. Topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, Pico, and avocado.

Queso Dip: Classic queso dip made with the best ingredients.

Where: 6330 Halcyon Way Ste. 740, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Contact: (770) 765-6045, cttacos.com

The Black Diamond Grill

Watching sports with friends or dinner with the family, Black Diamond Grill is your local hangout. Cold beer, Georgia craft beer, wine, and premium spirits. Juicy burgers, wings, signature grouper dishes and other favorites. 40-plus HD TV's, Game Room, Trivia, Keno.

Try these tortilla dishes:

SMOKED FISH DIP: Served with pickled jalapenos and crackers. Gluten-free tortilla chips are available upon request.

NACHO GRANDE: Choose chicken, beef or chili. Tortilla chips covered with queso, jalapenos, tomatoes, and scallions, served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

Where: 1485 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041

Contact: 678-965-4770, theblackdiamondgrill.com

7 Tequilas Mexican Restaurant