6 places to have a drink and relax with friends

Forsyth County has some great places to gather with friends and share a drink.
Whether you want wine or craft beer, there's a place for you not far from home.
Check out the list below!
NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery
Forsyth County’s first craft brewery, NoFo Brew Co., was born out of its founders’ love of adventure and craft brew. It offers a family and dog-friendly environment, as well as a green front lawn for outdoor activities.
Where: 6150 Georgia Highway 400, Cumming
Contact: nofobrew.co, 678-771-8116
Cherry Street Brewing at Vickery Village
Cherry Street Brewing Co-op’s restaurant and taproom have become popular gathering spots in Forsyth County. The food menu features whole rotisserie chicken, chicken fingers, ribs, sandwiches and large salads prepared fresh from scratch. A steakhouse menu features hand-cut steaks and grilled fish.
Where: 5810 Bond St, Cumming
Contact: www.cherrystreetbrewing.com, 770-205-5512
Stoney J’s Farm Winery
Established in 2014 as a farm and orchard, Stoney J’s has evolved into a working farm winery. It offers wine tastings, a gourmet chef’s kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven and an outdoor courtyard with fireplace. Stoney J’s strives to make wines that represent the local region and cellar well, yet are equally enjoyed in their youth. The farm features animals including chickens, an alpaca, ponies, goats and pigs. Organic seasonal blackberries and blueberries are grown there as well as fresh vegetables and herbs used exclusively in the Tasting Room menu items.
Where: 1506 Stoney Point Road, Cumming
Contact: stoneyjswinery.com, 678-910-4146
Rock Solid Brewing
After making his dreams of starting a craft brewery known to family and friends, the team at Rock Solid Brewing which includes four couples, mostly from Forsyth County opened the brewery in downtown Ball Ground. Along with the growing selection of craft beers, there are ongoing events to enjoy with a mug of your favorite selection.
Where: 345 Gilmer Ferry Rd., Ball Ground, GA 30107
Contact: www.rocksolidbrewingco.com, 770-406-0365
Talk of the Table
At Talk of the Table, we carry a wonderful selection of wines ranging from the affordable to the more exquisite. We source our wines from boutique vineyards as well as more well-known, restaurant-level brands.
In addition to wine, Talk of the Table carries dozens of artisanal cheeses including some sourced from a local creamery. The offerings go beyond wine and cheese, including custom gift baskets, spice rubs, salamis, wine jellies, infused olive oils, and much more.
Where: 410 Peachtree Pkwy #218, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 678-965-4003, www.facebook.com/TalkOfTheTable
Cork & Glass
Jose “Pepe” Fundora has grown up in the hospitality industry. From the moment he was able to, Pepe began working at his parent’s restaurant, Casa Nuova. A few years ago Pepe had aspirations to open his own wine shop, Cork & Glass, with the idea of “Making Wine Accessible.” This includes seeking out regions to see what is going on in the wine world and even offering sales on some exclusive wines. His goal is to offer high-quality wines at a great value. Cork & Glass offers wine tastings, wine dinners, food pairing and will help you grow your understanding and appreciation of the nuances of wines from around the world.
Where: 5670 Atlanta Hwy, A2 Alpharetta, GA 30004
Contact: 678-694-8812, corkandglass.com.