6 places to have a tasty bourbon cocktail

The air is crisp and it's a great time to gather around a fire at night.
Grab a friend and enjoy the fall chill with a select Bourbon cocktail from one of these fine establishments.
Legends Distillery
Legends offers the full line of Legends Spirits in the gift shop including "Distillers Release" 122.4 Proof Single Barrel Bourbon which is only available at the distillery and for every bottle sold, a $2 donation goes to the Humane Society of Forsyth County.
Bourbon cocktails
Traditional Old Fashioned, Orange Old Fashioned, 87 Bourbon Mule and 100 Bourbon Sour.
Legends Single Barrel 87 Bourbon: Baking spices, caramel, and cocoa on the nose. Nuances of candied green apple on the palate. It carries a nice lingering sweetness throughout and finishes smooth. Lingering flavors of caramel apples.
Legends 100 Bourbon: Nuances of caramel, vanilla, and chocolate on the nose. The palate is silky with flavors of cocoa powder, citrus, and ripe tropical fruit.
Where: 210 Industrial Park Dr, Cumming, GA 30040,USA
Contact: 470-695-7926, www.spiritsusa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/LegendsSpirits
Branchwater
Branchwater features steaks, seafood and cocktails crafted by Chef Todd Hogan. Join us for live music, patio dining, friendly service and the award-winning cuisine you expect from Chef Todd, in a casual atmosphere. Enjoy a bourbon cocktail and a steak.
Bourbon cocktails:
STEAKHOUSE MULE 12: Branchwater’s House Barreled Bourbon, Regatta Ginger Beer & Fresh Lime.
Or try this Whiskey cocktail:
BRANCHWATER RYE OLD FASHIONED: 16 Branchwater’s Own Whistlepig Rye Whiskey, Sugar Cube & Bitters, Served Over 1 Large Cube with Orange Peel & Luxardo Cherry.
Where: 5820 S Vickery St, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-253-7910, www.bwsteakandseafood.com
Facebook: facebook.com/BranchwaterVickery
Tam’s Tupelo
Tam’s Tupelo is a friendly neighborhood restaurant, known for genuine Southern hospitality and Southern cuisine.
Bourbon cocktails:
GEORGIA PEACH SMASH: Elijah Craig Small Batch bourbon, peach and sour mix;
SOUTHERN STRAWBERRY MULE: Larceny bourbon, Gosling’s ginger beer and strawberry;
TUPELO OLD FASHIONED: made with 1792 Reserve bourbon and a dash of agave nectar;
MANHATTAN: Legends bourbon and sweet vermouth.
Where: 1050 Buford Rd, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 470-839-2024, www.tamstupelo.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tamstupelo
HOBNOB
HOBNOB is a neighborhood tavern providing a warm and inviting atmosphere for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.
Bourbon cocktails:
THE 1551 HOBNOB OLD FASHIONED: Smoky, Boozy, Timeless. HOBNOB/Atlanta's ASW Collaboration Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Luxardo, Orange Peel, Hickory Smoke;
BOURBON SMASH: You Can't Have Just One. Bulleit, Fresh Mint, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, House-Made Simple Syrup;
VINTAGE MANHATTAN: Straightforward Sophistication. Michter's Rye, Trinchero Vermouth, Angostura Bitters, Luxardo Cherries.
Where: 6690 Town Square #420, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Contact: 470-448-4572, hobnobatlanta.com/locations/Alpharetta
Facebook: www.facebook.com/hobnobhalcyon
Ichiban Steak and Sushi
Ichiban offers an extensive Sushi list featuring “New Style Sashimi” that has been lightly seared in Japanese sesame oil. Signature dishes include Steak hibachi, the B-52 spicy calamari roll and the Triple XXX.
Bourbon cocktails:
THE BLACK KNIGHT: Bulleit bourbon, Combier Creme de Cassis, lime juice, balsamic reduction, blackberry puree;
OLD FASHIONED: Yuzu marmalade, bourbon, angostura bitters;
Or try a Kentucky Mule with fresh lime juice, ginger beer.
Where: 410 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 770-888-2676, ichibansteaksushi.com
Marlow's Tavern
Marlow’s Tavern features the “Best of the Best” in American tavern fare served in a modern atmosphere. The menu offers a diverse combination of classic dishes that are updated and elevated to a gourmet level.
Bourbon cocktail:
NEW FASHIONED: Belle Meade Bourbon, Giffard Banana Liqueur, Jack Rudy Aromatic Bitters, Expressed Orange Peel on the Rock.
Or try this Whiskey cocktail:
MT "INFAMOUS" MANHATTAN: High West Double Rye, Cocchi Torino, Jack Rudy Bitters, Bittercube Bolivar and the Beautiful Luxardo Cherry.
Where: 410 Peachtree Parkway Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 770-886-3666, marlowstavern.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MarlowsTavern