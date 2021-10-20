6 places to have a tasty bourbon cocktail

Legends offers the full line of Legends Spirits in the gift shop including "Distillers Release" 122.4 Proof Single Barrel Bourbon which is only available at the distillery and for every bottle sold, a $2 donation goes to the Humane Society of Forsyth County.

Bourbon cocktails

Traditional Old Fashioned, Orange Old Fashioned, 87 Bourbon Mule and 100 Bourbon Sour.

Legends Single Barrel 87 Bourbon: Baking spices, caramel, and cocoa on the nose. Nuances of candied green apple on the palate. It carries a nice lingering sweetness throughout and finishes smooth. Lingering flavors of caramel apples.

Legends 100 Bourbon: Nuances of caramel, vanilla, and chocolate on the nose. The palate is silky with flavors of cocoa powder, citrus, and ripe tropical fruit.

Where: 210 Industrial Park Dr, Cumming, GA 30040,USA

Contact: 470-695-7926, www.spiritsusa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LegendsSpirits

