6 places to order a Thanksgiving Day meal

Has anyone looked out the window lately? It's beautiful. The leaves are full color. Yellow. Red. Orange. I love it.
Have you looked at the calendar lately? It's time to order that Thanksgiving Day meal.
We picked a few local spots that will help you have the best Turkey Day ever. See them below.
Some items may be sold out or limited, so call or check each restaurant's website.
The Station House
Order your Thanksgiving turkey with sides including green beans, dressing, and gravy, mac and cheese, sweet potato souffle, cream potatoes, squash casserole, broccoli casserole, coleslaw.
And don’t forget dessert. Choices include banana pudding (I would stop there personally), peach cobbler, strawberry cobbler, coconut pie (or maybe here), and chocolate pie.
“Happy almost Thanksgiving! We are so THANKFUL for you and all of your support! This year, we would like to take Thanksgiving order forms digitally. Due to global shortages, we are having a limited menu this year. The last day that you can pick up orders is Nov. 24, and the cut off day for the orders will be on Nov. 19.” – From the fine people at Station House
Where: 540 Lake Center Pkwy #105, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 770-205-6032, www.thestationhouse.org.
‘Cue Barbecue
The staff at ‘Cue Barbecue says to call and place your Thanksgiving order today!
Get a smoked turkey or smoked half ham.
Sides include southern cornbread dressing, fresh green beans, creamy mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts, roasted corn and onion casserole and southern collard greens.
Also try the campfire butternut squash, homemade gravy, and veggie lasagna. For dessert, try blueberry or apple cobbler, or — wait for it — chocolate chip banana pudding.
Where: 1370 Buford Hwy Cumming, Ga 30041
Contact: 770-888-1048, www.cuebarbecue.com.
Big D's BBQ
That great time of the year is approaching quickly.
Don’t forget to order your Holiday Smoked Turkeys and Brown Sugar Smoked Glazed Hams. For the sides, you can order creamy mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, southern collard greens with smoked bacon, southern yellow potato salad, cornbread dressing and turkey gravy.
For dessert, Big D’s offers Mama’s banana pudding and homemade southern chocolate cobbler.
Just go to www.bigdsbbq.com and order under the Holiday Menu.
Where: 212 Atlanta Road Cumming, Ga 30040.
Contact: 470-695-7444, www.bigdsbbq.com
Ferguson's Meat Market
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, so don’t wait to place your order.
Choose from a smoked or roasted whole turkey, 12-14 pounds on average.
Sides include mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, mac n cheese, scalloped potatoes, sweet potatoes, squash casserole and cranberry sauce.
You can also order home-style turkey meat; sliced, boneless holiday ham and homemade turkey gravy.
Where: 3360 Matt Hwy, Cumming, GA 30028
Contact: 770-844-9517, www.fergusonsmeatmarket.com.
Wilkes Meat Market & Deli
Place your Thanksgiving orders now for Turkey Day. You can choose from fresh Amish Turkeys, smoked, oven roasted and duck. Fresh turkey breast, smoked Boston Butt pork roast, cooked turkey breast, smoked and fresh hams.
Where: 5515 Bannister Road, Cumming, GA 30028
Contact: 770-889-8839, Click here to order.
The Honey Baked Ham Company
Honey Baked wants to help you celebrate Thanksgiving with your loved ones. Spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your family and friends. Order your meal today.
Order a honey-baked ham, honey-baked turkey, with sides including green bean casserole, cinnamon apples, maple sweet potato souffle, Tuscan-style broccoli, cheesy potatoes au gratin, creamy russet mashed potatoes, loaded smashed potatoes, country cornbread stuffing, and double cheddar macaroni and cheese.
Where: 940 Buford Hwy, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 678-947-6132, myhoneybakedstore.com, or click here.