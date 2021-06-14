6 seafood spots to satisfy that craving for the shore

It's summer which means a trip to the beach for some.

If you can't get to the shore and want to satisfy that seafood craving, try some of these local spots.

These local eateries should tide you over.

Ocean & Acre

Ocean & Acre is a dining destination combining the majesty and freshness of the land and sea. The menu at Ocean & Acre celebrates both local farm communities and coastal cultures with signature smoked meats, seasonal produce, shareable seafood dishes and an emphasis on the raw bar. Try the pan-seared red fish, bacon-wrapped scallops, fish and chips or the catch of the day.

Where: 6290 Halcyon Way #620, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Contact: 678-823-8887

Online: www.oceanandacre.com

Wright’s Fish & Chips