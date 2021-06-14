6 seafood spots to satisfy that craving for the shore

It's summer which means a trip to the beach for some.
If you can't get to the shore and want to satisfy that seafood craving, try some of these local spots.
These local eateries should tide you over.
Ocean & Acre
Ocean & Acre is a dining destination combining the majesty and freshness of the land and sea. The menu at Ocean & Acre celebrates both local farm communities and coastal cultures with signature smoked meats, seasonal produce, shareable seafood dishes and an emphasis on the raw bar. Try the pan-seared red fish, bacon-wrapped scallops, fish and chips or the catch of the day.
Where: 6290 Halcyon Way #620, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Contact: 678-823-8887
Online: www.oceanandacre.com
Wright’s Fish & Chips
Wright’s Fish & Chips Google Reviews say it all! “Heaping serving of fish & chips” “Cooked to perfection.” “Best fish I’ve ever had.” “Helpful and accommodating staff.” “Serves hard to find British snacks.”
Where: 101 Colony Park Dr, Cumming GA 30040
Find them on Facebook at Wright’s Fish
Fry Me 2 The Moon
Fry Me 2 The Moon brings a more Northern New York-style fish fry and grilled seafood to the Atlanta area. They are a small business that works hard to maintain a quality product and keeps their customers coming again.
Where: 5155 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004
Contact: 678-691-1613
Online: fryme2themoon.com
Branchwater
Branchwater is known for their award-winning steaks, seafood and exceptional hospitality. The music is playing, the cocktails are shaking and the steaks are grilling!
Where: 190 East Main St, Canton GA 30114
Contact: 470-253-7910
Online: www.bwsteakandseafood.com/contact
Schuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar
Schuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is a place where friends and family can enjoy a great meal of primarily Oysters and Shrimp, but they’re more than just a seafood restaurant, they serve up fresh, delicious meals and creative cocktails in an environment that exudes relaxation.
Where: 415 Peachtree Parkway Suite 255, Cumming GA 30041
Contact: 470-253-7746
Online: cumming018@theshuckinshack.com
Ichiban Steak and Sushi
Ichiban offers an extensive sushi list along with hibachi seared shrimp, steak, salmon or lobster and a lengthy cocktail and wine list.
Where: 5306 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta GA 30004
Contact: 770-772-6822
Online: ichibansteaksushi.com