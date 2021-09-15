7 local spots to get a tasty margarita

Celebrate Mexico Independence Day with a margarita!
According to National Today, this fiesta-friendly holiday celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810.
These local spots have a variety of flavors. Check out our list below!
7 Tequilas Cantina
Celebrate Mexico Independence Day at 7 Tequilas Cantina on Thursday, Sept. 16. There will be prizes, live music and fresh margaritas … and don’t forget to be Fiesta Ready! Try a Martina or Platiada margarita or choose the Texas or House margarita. There are many more to choose from, so be sure and visit!
The eatery offers chicken wings, salads, nachos, seafood plates, and tons of other Mexican specials.
Where: 5063 Post Rd. Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 678-455-5965, 7tequilasmexicanrestaurant.com, or Facebook @7TequilasCantina
Palapas Bar and Grill
Try the swirled or tropical margaritas, or try Palapas Fresca with Silver Tequila, orange liquor, fresh lime juice and agave nectar on the rocks.
For dinner, try the Palapas Favorite, Taquitos Tradicionales or the mini tacos.
Where: 3647 Browns Bridge Road, Ste 106B, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 678-771-8091, palapasbarandgrill.com
Los Rios Mexican Restaurant
A local restaurant with a very easy-going atmosphere and fantastic Mexican meals. Have a flavored margarita with dinner. Some flavors to try are pomegranate, watermelon, mango, strawberry and peach. Not a fan of flavored margaritas? No problem. Go for the house or Texas margarita. Modelo on draft is also a great choice for beer lovers.
Where: 12 Tri-County Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 678-456-8892, www.losrioscummingga.com
Cinco Vickery
Cinco is authentic, Latin-infused Mexican Cuisine served in a setting that is designed to put a contemporary twist on Mexico’s culture. Cinco has a rooftop bar open daily at 3 p.m. with live entertainment Thursday-Sunday. Enjoy a hand-crafted margarita including The “5” Margarita, Jalapeno, Passion Fruit, or Cinco Rita.
Where: 5755 N, Vickery, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 678-341-6962, www.cincomexicancantina.com
Legends Distillery
Head to Legends and try the Margarita with rattlesnake tequila and enjoy
Live Music on the Patio with Bri Foxx from 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18.
Where: 210 Industrial Park Dr, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-695-7926, www.spiritsusa.com/live-music
Hacienda Bar and Grill
Hacienda uses fresh ingredients to prepare menu items each day. From tableside guacamole to shaken margaritas, you’ll feel like you’re in Mexico.
Enjoy a selection from some of the finest tequila Mexico has to offer. Thursday is Ladies Night – Margaritas and mixed drinks are $5.
Where: 549 Lakeland Plz. Unit 549 Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: (678) 341-9589, haciendabarr.com
Catrina's Mexican Grill
Family-owned Mexican restaurant offering you a taste of the best Mexican food.
Thursday is Draft Beer Day: $2 domestic and $2.50 imported.
Where: 5354 McGinnis Ferry Road, Suite 208, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Contact: 770-674-9652, catrinasmexicangrill-mexicanrestaurant.business.site