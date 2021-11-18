7 places to find soup to soothe your soul

As the weather gets cold, what could be better than a hot bowl of soup.
We checked out some of the local eateries in the area and found a variety of choices.
Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant
With true farm-to-table efforts, Casa Nuova features Italian classics with fresh ingredients and flavors. It has an extensive menu with favorites such as yummy pasta, beautifully-plated entrees and sweet treats that'll leave you saying, "That's amore!"
Soups:
Zoppe del Giorno: Please inquire about the daily fresh soup
Where: 5670 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta
Contact: 770-475-9100 or check out Casa Nuova's website or Facebook.
Deckers Express
Deckers Express is a family-owned restaurant located in the heart of Cumming. Offering different soups every single day, you're sure to find something that'll soothe your soul.
Soups:
Soup of the Day: Deckers features a different soup every day that changes weekly. Check out Deckers' Facebook to find out what they'll be serving up in the future. Some past soups have included baked potato, chicken noodle, tomato basil and corn chowder.
Where: 560 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming
Contact: 770-889-4742 or check out Deckers' website.
Gasthaus Tirol
Gasthaus Tirol has been serving authentic German cuisine in downtown Cumming for more than 25 years. The Bier Garden offers a place for customers to relax outside, admire the surrounding greenery, eat dinner if they choose, and sip one of the many types of beer offered.
Soups:
Goulash Soup: Beef with spicy Hungarian paprika, potatoes, carrots and celery
Soup of the Day: This soup changes seasonally
Where: 310 Atlanta Road, Cumming
Contact: 770-887-7224 or check out Gasthaus' website or Facebook.
Marie's Italian Deli
At Marie's Italian Deli, you can find fresh breakfasts, pizzas, calzones, subs, handmade Italian dishes and even more that'll warm your heart and fill your belly. Stop by to get the full family treatment and eat some good food.
Soups:
Marie's Tuscan White Bean & Ham: Carrots, celery, onion and white beans made fresh daily with meaty smoked ham bone.
Soup of the Day: Check the chalkboard at Marie's for information about the second soup of the day.
Where: 580 Atlanta Road, Cumming
Contact: 770-886-0084 or check out Marie's website or Facebook.
Rooster's Cafe
Offering quality food at an affordable price, Rooster's Café boasts fresh-cooked meals using many old family recipes. All soups are made with fresh ingredients and served piping hot.
Soups:
Kenny's Chili: A special blend of spices makes this chili just zesty enough to enjoy. Topped with fresh onion and cheese
Rooster Stew: A combination of pork, chicken, beef, special sauces and seasonings blended together and simmered for hours
Where: 216 Atlanta Road, Cumming
Contact: 770-889-6890 or visit Rooster's Café's website or Facebook.
Never Enough Thyme
Never Enough Thyme, which opened its first location in Alpharetta, is a family-owned-and-operated gourmet restaurant that specializes in serving ample sizes of high-quality homemade food.
Soups:
Creamy Turkey and Rice, Chicken Noodle, Matzo Ball, Cream of Mushroom and Texas Chili.
Where: Halcyon, 6655 Town Square, Alpharetta
Contact: 678-297-1124 or check out Never Enough Thyme's website or Facebook.
Tam's Tupelo
Tam’s Tupelo is a one-of-a-kind sophisticated, yet relaxed restaurant. Tupelo offers an atmosphere to appeal to adults looking for a no-rush, come-sit-for-a-while experience and serves up rich flavors from New Orleans and the Mississippi Delta.
Soups:
Tupelo Gumbo: Shrimp, chicken and three sausages
French Onion: Caramelized onions and swiss cheese
Tomato: Traditional bisque
Where: 1050 Buford Highway, Cumming
Contact: 470-839-2024 or check out Tupelo's website or Facebook.
Ashlyn Yule contributed to this list.