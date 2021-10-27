7 places to get your chocolate fix today

National Chocolate Day is October 28.
Let's celebrate with some of these delicious treats from local businesses.
Kilwins
Whether it’s creamy Mackinac Island Fudge, “The Perfect” Caramel Apple, hand-crafted Corns & Brittles, chocolate dipped Pretzels or Krispie treats, Kilwins provides an authentic sensory and taste experience like none other.
Kilwins began perfecting Original Recipe Ice Cream in small batches, and today continues the tradition of excellence, using only fresh antibiotic-free, rbST-free milk and cream from family farms. Indulge yourself in 32 flavors of premium Original Recipe Ice Cream along with limited time seasonal flavors during the holidays.
Try a smooth and decadently rich Truffle or soft silky Creams.
Where: 6330 Halcyon Way, Suite 710, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Contact: 770-676-9637, www.kilwins.com/alpharetta-halcyon
On Facebook: www.facebook.com/KilwinsHalcyon
Popbar
Popbar is your traditional Italian gelateria with a twist of modern dessert fun. Specializing in all-natural, handcrafted gelato on a stick, the menu includes 60-plus flavors, and endless ways to customize.
Try some chocolate flavors
-Warm and gooey our made to order warm waffle pops are available on a stick or paired with your favorite pop flavor.
-Popwich Any Pop 'Wiched Between 2 Crunchy, Chocolate Cookies.
-Hot Chocolate On A Stick.
Where: Halcyon, 6710 Town Square, Suite 130, Alpharetta GA 30005
Contact: 470-294-2910, www.pop-bar.com
On Facebook: facebook.com/popbaralpharetta
It’s a Sweet Life
Every cake is made with the freshest of ingredients and baked to order ensuring it tastes as fantastic as it looks. The top-notch customer service and exceptional attention to detail provide you with a truly custom cake experience.
It’s a Sweet Life specializes in wedding cakes, grooms’ cakes, specialty cakes for all occasions, cupcakes, cookie favors, macaroon’s, cake pops and more.
-Try these cakes
Chocolate fudge: Traditional rich chocolate cake;
Chocolate chip: Vanilla cake with mini chocolate chips baked right in.
Try a chocolate or chocolate hazelnut buttercream flavor.
Try a Jar cake in chocolate peanut butter, death by chocolate, chocolate chip or chocolate chip cookie.
Where: 6365 Halcyon Way, Suite 910
Contact: 470-333-2253, itsasweetlifebakery.com
On Facebook: facebook.com/ItsaSweetLifeBakery
Community Cup
A locally owned and operated coffeehouse selling locally sourced products and a portion of proceeds going to local nonprofits. The definition of Community.
Try a S'more's Mocha:
-Choice of Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate, & Dark Chocolate. Mixed with 1883 Maison Routin Vanilla Syrup, Double Shot of Espresso and Oat Milk. Topped with torched Marshmallow Fluff, Graham Cracker, & Chocolate. Served hot or over ice.
-Vegan chocolate cheesecake.
-Pretzel bites dipped in chocolate sauce.
Where: 125 Tribble Gap Rd suite 103, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-297-5569, communitycupga.com
On Facebook: facebook.com/communitycupga
Marie's Italian Deli, Bakery & Market
Marie's Italian Deli uses only the finest and freshest ingredients to create pizzas, calzones, subs, soups, salads and homemade Italian dishes and desserts.
Try a cannoli, cookie or one of the many cakes.
Where: 580 Atlanta Road, Suite 34, Cumming, GA 30030
Contact: 770-886-0084, www.mariesitaliandeli.com,
On Facebook: www.facebook.com/MariesItalianDeli
Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl has the best cookies in the world! Our unique flavors rotate each week and are served fresh in our famous pink box. Our unique flavors rotate each week and are served fresh in our famous pink box.
Try some chocolate flavors
MONSTER: With creamy peanut butter chips, M&M's, and semi-sweet chunks, this cookie is PACKED with flavor! This is bound to be a new favorite for peanut butter lovers.
DIRT CAKE: A warm chocolate cookie coated in cookies & cream crumbs, topped with a rich fudge chocolate frosting, crunchy chocolate streusel, and a gummy worm.
Where: 405 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 120, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 844-488-0770, www.crumblcookies.com, @crumblcookies
Sweet Peach Confections
Sweet Peach Confections is a home baking venture started by new mom, Leanne Brooks, and her husband, Colin. What started as a fun project for a family baby shower has blossomed into a full-on passion for creating unique custom cakes and more.
Order hot cocoa bombs as the weather is getting chillier and it’s time for cozy sweaters and hot cocoa.
Try the chocoholics dream cake, made from scratch with quality ingredients.
Contact: 678-467-3969, www.facebook.com/sweetpeachconfections
Email: info@sweetpeachconfections.com