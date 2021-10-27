7 places to get your chocolate fix today

Whether it’s creamy Mackinac Island Fudge, “The Perfect” Caramel Apple, hand-crafted Corns & Brittles, chocolate dipped Pretzels or Krispie treats, Kilwins provides an authentic sensory and taste experience like none other.

Kilwins began perfecting Original Recipe Ice Cream in small batches, and today continues the tradition of excellence, using only fresh antibiotic-free, rbST-free milk and cream from family farms. Indulge yourself in 32 flavors of premium Original Recipe Ice Cream along with limited time seasonal flavors during the holidays.

Try a smooth and decadently rich Truffle or soft silky Creams.

Where: 6330 Halcyon Way, Suite 710, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Contact: 770-676-9637, www.kilwins.com/alpharetta-halcyon

On Facebook: www.facebook.com/KilwinsHalcyon