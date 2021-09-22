9 places to find treats to get you in the mood for fall

It's fall y'all.
The aroma of pumpkin spice, caramel and cinnamon is beginning to fill the air.
This week, we found a few spots to try some of these wonderful flavors.
Whether in a cup of coffee or a baked treat, we've got you covered.
Community Cup
Some fall flavors at Community Cup are the caramel pumpkin spice latte, maple cinnamon latte and try the s'more's mocha with a vegan, gluten free s’mores brownie.
Where: 125 Tribble Gap Road, Suite 103, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-297-5569, communitycupga.com, Find them on Facebook here.
The Bagel Hole
Try the seasonal pumpkin spice cream cheese on a bagel.
Bagel choices range from plain, sesame and whole wheat, and more.
Want a different flavor? Try the French toast, cinnamon raisin, rainbow, blueberry, chocolate chip, or pumpernickel bagel.
Where: 1810 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste. 108, Cumming, GA
Contact: 404-626-3373, www.thebagelhole.com, Find them on Facebook here.
Smallcakes of Cumming
Smallcakes of Cumming is offering specialty cupcakes this fall season with fan favorites like the Apple Orchard cupcake and Infamous Pumpkin cupcake. Each cupcake is filled with yummy flavors and topped with complimentary cream cheese frosting.
Where: 2095 Market Place Blvd., Cumming GA, 30041
Contact: 678-456-8437, www.smallcakescupcakery.com, Find them on Facebook here.
The Human Bean
Celebrate fall by stopping for your favorite fall flavors.
The September drink is a Pumpkin Pie Snowy, which can be made hot, iced, and blended, as well as sugar-free and dairy-free!
Where: 1605 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 404-301-2215, thehumanbean.com, Find them on Facebook here
Rendezvous Cafe
Stop by Rendezvous Cafe for your fall fix. The cafe is offering macarons with flavors like apple spice, maple pecan, pancake, ube, honey cinnamon and pumpkin pie. To wash it all down, you can also grab a coconut pumpkin pie latte, honey cinnamon latte or a classic pumpkin spice latte.
Where: 543 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-297-3739, Find them on Facebook here
Amore Mio - European Fine Cakes and Pastries
Amore Mio is a European bakery that is flaunting its fall spirit this year by bringing customers flavors such as hazlenut, pecan, praline and more.
Where: 5955 Bethelview Rd Suite 106, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: (678) 456-8829, Find them on Facebook here.
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Where: 410 Peachtree Parkway Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 470-839-2985, Find them on Facebook here
Rivermill Bakery
Rivermill Bakery is offering a limited-time caramel apple combo to add to any coffee for the fall season. A combination of different syrups, the caramel apple combo can be a perfect addition to any latte, Americano and more.
Where: 5071 Post Rd # 301, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-209-5251, rivermillbakery.com, Find them on Facebook here.
Hot Bomb Mom
The hot chocolate bomb craze swept through the nation last year. Contact the Hot Bomb Mom for some seasonal bombs to spice up your drinks and pre-order flavors such as pumpkin spice and caramel apple. The Hot Bomb Mom is also accepting orders online for some spooky Halloween-themed bombs.
Contact: 678-544-7962, Facebook www.facebook.com/HotBombMom, Email tonilynnnortonfl04@gmail.com