9 places to have a fabulous holiday drink
Drink
Who doesn't love a beautifully crafted drink during the holidays?  

Halcyon is having its Ugly Christmas Sweater Bar Crawl tonight and the drinks look super festive. Check them out below.

We found a few other places to try a holiday drink, so keep scrolling until the end! 


Some of the participating bars and restaurants at Halcyon include:

Butcher & Brew

Drinks: Elf Juice, above, Holiday Hustle, below.

Where: 6690 Town Square, #410, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Contact: 678-585-3344, butcherandbrewshop.com, find them on Facebook.

CT Cantina & Taqueria

Drinks: Christmas White Margarita, above, Grinch's Margarita, below.

Where: 6220 Town Square Suite 1000A, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Contact: Visit them online here, find them on Facebook.

Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon

Try the Jolly Elf Shot

Where: 4440 Town Square Suite 510, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Contact: 770-696-4929, cherrystreethalcyon.com, find them on Facebook.


HOBNOB

Try a Holiday Martini

Where: 6690 Town Square #420, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Contact: 470-448-4572, HOBNOBAtlanta.com, find them on Facebook.

Ocean & Acre


Ocean and Acre

Try a cranberry mule

Where: 6290 Halcyon Way #620, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Contact: 678-823-8887www.oceanandacre.com, find them on Facebook.


Never Enough Thyme

Never Enough Thyme

Try one of the festive drinks including the Jack Frost (shown below)

Where6655 Town Square 1250, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Contact: 678-297-1124www.neverenoughthyme.net, find them on Facebook.

Never Enough Thyme

Ticket proceeds from the Ugly Christmas Sweater Bar Crawl will be donated to @bottleshareofficial, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency funds to craft beverage industry workers experiencing financial hardships.

Other restaurants to try holiday drinks

Tam's Tupelo


Tam's Tupelo


Tam's Tupelo has festive cocktails and featured chef specials daily @tamstupelo. Come, gather with friends and family.

Try the winter margarita with tequila, Cointreau, cranberry, house-made sour mix, and a sugar rum. 

Where: 1050 Buford Rd, Cumming, GA 30041

Contact: 470-839-2024, www.tamstupelo.com, find them on Facebook

Pies at Post

 

Pies on Post


Try 'Sandy’s Song': Pineapple-infused vodka, Lime, Cactus Blossom Syrup, Bubbles.

Where: 3310 Drew Campground Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-695-4164, www.piesonpost.com, find them on Facebook.

 

Cubanos ATL


Cubanos

Try the limited edition Flan Latte.  It’s espresso with flan syrup, whipped cream, and a house-made caramel drizzle.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Where:  930 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 404-889-8948cubanosatl.com, find them on Facebook.