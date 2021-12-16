9 places to have a fabulous holiday drink

Who doesn't love a beautifully crafted drink during the holidays?
Halcyon is having its Ugly Christmas Sweater Bar Crawl tonight and the drinks look super festive. Check them out below.
We found a few other places to try a holiday drink, so keep scrolling until the end!
Some of the participating bars and restaurants at Halcyon include:
Butcher & Brew
Drinks: Elf Juice, above, Holiday Hustle, below.
Where: 6690 Town Square, #410, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Contact: 678-585-3344, butcherandbrewshop.com, find them on Facebook.
CT Cantina & Taqueria
Drinks: Christmas White Margarita, above, Grinch's Margarita, below.
Where: 6220 Town Square Suite 1000A, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon
Try the Jolly Elf Shot
Where: 4440 Town Square Suite 510, Alpharetta, GA 30005Contact: 770-696-4929, cherrystreethalcyon.com, find them on Facebook.
HOBNOB
Try a Holiday Martini
Where: 6690 Town Square #420, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Contact: 470-448-4572, HOBNOBAtlanta.com, find them on Facebook.
Ocean & Acre
Try a cranberry mule
Where: 6290 Halcyon Way #620, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Contact: 678-823-8887, www.oceanandacre.com, find them on Facebook.
Never Enough Thyme
Try one of the festive drinks including the Jack Frost (shown below)
Where: 6655 Town Square 1250, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Contact: 678-297-1124, www.neverenoughthyme.net, find them on Facebook.
Ticket proceeds from the Ugly Christmas Sweater Bar Crawl will be donated to @bottleshareofficial, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency funds to craft beverage industry workers experiencing financial hardships.
Other restaurants to try holiday drinks
Tam's Tupelo
Tam's Tupelo has festive cocktails and featured chef specials daily @tamstupelo. Come, gather with friends and family.
Try the winter margarita with tequila, Cointreau, cranberry, house-made sour mix, and a sugar rum.
Where: 1050 Buford Rd, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 470-839-2024, www.tamstupelo.com, find them on Facebook
Pies at Post
Try 'Sandy’s Song': Pineapple-infused vodka, Lime, Cactus Blossom Syrup, Bubbles.
Where: 3310 Drew Campground Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-695-4164, www.piesonpost.com, find them on Facebook.
Cubanos ATL
Try the limited edition Flan Latte. It’s espresso with flan syrup, whipped cream, and a house-made caramel drizzle.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Where: 930 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 404-889-8948, cubanosatl.com, find them on Facebook.