“Always a fresh take”: Crumbl Cookies opening in Dawson County

The newest location of Crumbl Cookies will officially open in Dawson County on Friday, March 4, bringing its unique specialty flavors, ever-rotating menu and giant, made-from-scratch cookies to the community.

The Dawson County Crumbl, located at 12 Dawson Market Way Suite 200, will be the third location opened by co-owners Lance Jeffreys and James Griffin, who also own the Cumming and Alpharetta locations of the nationwide company. Jeffreys said that they first fell in love with the brand when they were on a business trip to Arizona in 2019 and stumbled across a Crumbl store.

“We were driving along the road and James spotted Crumbl Cookies out of the corner of his eye and we said ‘I love cookies, let's go check it out’, so we went in and we were just blown away,” Jeffreys said. “This store was white and modern and crisp and clean, and the cookies in the display were just so big and beautiful and huge.”

The pair sampled several of the cookie flavors and were impressed by how great each one tasted. Soon afterward, they opened their own location in Cumming in 2020, followed by the Alpharetta location in 2021 and now the Dawson location in 2022.

The Crumbl menu consists of giant, handmade cookies that are baked fresh each day in the store. The menu offers six flavor options that change weekly, allowing for a new experience each week.

“We always have chocolate chip and chilled sugar, and then the other four rotate in and out,” Jeffreys said. “We have a menu of well over 100 rotating selections.”

The weekly four flavors change can be anything from banana cream pie to red velvet to the store’s popular cornbread cookie, Griffin said. The new menu posts each week on Sunday at 8 p.m., and he said that Crumbl fans eagerly wait to see what cookies will be on the menu each week.

“Our menu is secret; it releases every Sunday at 8 p.m. on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, and it’s kind of like it’s part of people’s natural Sunday routine now to see what the cookies are,” Griffin said. ““It’s only six cookies but it’s such a variety where you have chocolate, you have cinnamon, you have lemon, you have all the variety that you want… so it’s always a fresh take.”

