Atlanta Eats host, chef team up to prepare tailgate recipes at Beaver Toyota

Shapiro said with college football season around the corner, the pair decided to film tailgating recipes, including barbecue chicken wraps, Mexican street corn, a grilled cobbler and fresh pepper Swiss cheeseburgers.

“Kevin and I are doing tailgate recipes essentially with the partnership of Beaver Toyota where we talk very little about the dealership but more the passion of their customers, and the passion of the customers of great food and great football,” Shapiro said.

Along with the Atlanta Eats TV show, which was founded a decade ago and has won five Emmy Awards, videos produced from the day will be used for his company, Bread n Butter Content Studio, which creates original content for clients.

“Knowing the audience at Beaver Toyota, it loves trucks, it loves the SEC and loves tailgating,” he said. “It’s a part of the country where Georgia football matters and Alabama and Auburn and all that, so I thought why don’t we create original content?”

Shapiro said the Beaver Toyota’s patio, grill and kitchen were all a big help for both filming and preparing food.

“It’s just a tremendous facility,” Shapiro said. “It’s huge, it has a lot of areas, it has a kitchen, and we can do all of our prep work in their actual restaurant kitchen. It’s just phenomenal. The patio out here is absolutely perfect with the big grill and the fire pits. It looks like a tailgate.”

During filming, more than 200 burgers prepared by a chef on site were served to customers and the other community members.

With new restaurants coming to Forsyth County and the rest of the metro area, Shapiro said Atlanta has “become one of the great food cities in America.”

“There’s tremendous neighborhood restaurants, local restaurants, independent restauranteurs, everything from barbecue to Mexican to multi-cultural, Indian, Asian foods, burgers, steak houses, food courts, food halls,” he said. “Atlanta is exploding. Food and dining is the number one interest level, and there are stories to be told all over metro Atlanta, and we’re excited that we’re the best at telling those stories.”

Once released, videos can be found at AtlantaEats.com, the Atlanta Eats TV show at 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays, and on Instagram at @AtlantaEatsTV and other social media sites.

Beaver Toyota is at 1875 Buford Highway in Cumming.