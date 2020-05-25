Boutique wine shop to open in Halcyon later this year

A new boutique wine shop is coming to Halcyon.

Rise & Wine, owned by Forsyth County residents Parimal and Vruti Patel, will open later this year, though no official date has been set, and will offer "a sophisticated shopping experience" with wines from around the world, including wineries in Georgia.

“My wife and I have been hoping to open our first wine shop together for some time now, and the opportunity to do so at Halcyon — in our own backyard of Forsyth County — is a dream come true,” said Parimal Patel. “Halcyon is a place where neighbors, coworkers, and families come together to connect and relax, and we think there’s no better way to do that than over a shared bottle of wine.”

Parimal said his passion for wine began more than 20 years ago, when his father-in-law introduced him to a wide variety of wine blends. Soon the Patels' family and friends began to ask for their wine recommendations, and they eventually decided the next step was to share “an elevated wine-buying experience with their community” by helping educate customers and helping them find new labels and offerings.

Rise & Wine will be the 20th food and beverage tenant at Halcyon and will be located between fashion boutiques Willow Jane and Lizard Thicket, overlooking Halcyon’s Village Green.

“While this year has brought unforeseen challenges to people across the world, we’re inspired by the innovative ways Halcyon’s restaurants and retailers are quickly adapting to stay healthy and continue serving Forsyth County through online sales, curbside pickup, delivery and safe shopping experiences,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint. “We are more grateful than ever to know Halcyon is a part of a strong community, and we remain optimistic that Halcyon’s small businesses, including new addition Rise & Wine, have a bright future here.”

For more information, visit Halcyon's website.