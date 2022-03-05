Celebrate your favorite drafts and the brewmasters behind them with Georgia Beer Day

Fans of Georgia’s craft beer scene, Saturday is your chance to raise a glass to your favorite brewmasters.
More than 60 breweries across the state are coalescing March 5 for Georgia Beer Day to celebrate malt and hops and the people who purvey them, whilst also supporting the members of the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild.
In partnership with Boelter Glassware, participating breweries — including NoFo Co. in Forsyth County and Tantrum Brewing Co. in Cleveland — will be offering a limited-edition pint glass, pouring $1 from each into the guild. In turn, the guild protects and advocates for Georgia’s burgeoning craft beer industry.
Beer lovers can snag a glass, filled with a pour of their choice, for $12 at either brewery while glasses last. Left Nut Brewing Co. owner Pap Datta said last year’s supply was depleted within the first two hours of Georgia Beer Day festivities and he anticipates a similar redux Saturday.
To further commemorate the occasion, Left Nut is slated to unveil its newest brew — an “easy, light drinking ale with a lot of flavor and aromatics,” according to Datta.
While Georgia Beer Day poses a prime opportunity to indulge in a libation or two, it’s also a way for individuals to connect with their local craft breweries, which differ from the typical dive bar in their progression toward fostering a “new dynamic” of engagement and education.
“The breweries have become more and more a community center versus just what people may have had a perception of a brewery being,” Datta said. “It’s a first step in building awareness within our community and our fans of what they need to do to become more active in helping us transform the industry.”
Georgia breweries have seen some degree of progress in recent years in some of the “archaic” laws that impinge the way they exist and operate, such as selling beer directly to the public, which Datta said they were unable to do just four years ago. But they still have a long way to go.
Georgia Beer Day
When: March 5
Where: Breweries across the state including these Northeast Georgia participants
- Left Nut Brewing Co., 21100 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
- NoFo Brew Co., 6150 Ga. 400 Suite A/B, Cumming
- Tantrum Brewing Co., 1939 Helen Highway, Cleveland
- The Dahlonega Brewery, 3003 Morrison Moore Parkway E, Dahlonega
All participating breweries: georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/georgia-beer-day
How much: $12 for a commemorative glass and pour
While breweries are able to offer cases of beer to go, customers are limited to just one per visit, Datta said, which essentially limits brewers’ ability to expose consumers to their product.
“Our next goal would be to increase the amount of quantities we can sell per person for packaged beer — I think that would help the industry as a whole gain more prominence and (make) a name for the Georgia breweries,” Datta said. “We all know about the California breweries, the Colorado breweries, why not Georgia breweries?”
Still apprehensive about craft beer or have an unclear idea of what it is? Georgia Beer Day can help you test the waters, dispel preconceived notions and find a brew that suits your palate.
“Maybe there’s a little bit of hesitance because all they hear or read is that, ‘It’s an IPA; it’s very hoppy,’” Datta said. “What I would encourage people to do on this day is to come and take a look. Our job (is) to help educate and expose these styles so you don’t think craft beer is just one specific type of beer and if you don’t like that specific type you can’t participate in this world that is craft beer.”
For a full list of the breweries participating in this year’s Georgia Beer Day, click here.