Celebrate your favorite drafts and the brewmasters behind them with Georgia Beer Day

Fans of Georgia’s craft beer scene, Saturday is your chance to raise a glass to your favorite brewmasters.

More than 60 breweries across the state are coalescing March 5 for Georgia Beer Day to celebrate malt and hops and the people who purvey them, whilst also supporting the members of the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild.

In partnership with Boelter Glassware, participating breweries — including NoFo Co. in Forsyth County and Tantrum Brewing Co. in Cleveland — will be offering a limited-edition pint glass, pouring $1 from each into the guild. In turn, the guild protects and advocates for Georgia’s burgeoning craft beer industry.

Beer lovers can snag a glass, filled with a pour of their choice, for $12 at either brewery while glasses last. Left Nut Brewing Co. owner Pap Datta said last year’s supply was depleted within the first two hours of Georgia Beer Day festivities and he anticipates a similar redux Saturday.

To further commemorate the occasion, Left Nut is slated to unveil its newest brew — an “easy, light drinking ale with a lot of flavor and aromatics,” according to Datta.

While Georgia Beer Day poses a prime opportunity to indulge in a libation or two, it’s also a way for individuals to connect with their local craft breweries, which differ from the typical dive bar in their progression toward fostering a “new dynamic” of engagement and education.

“The breweries have become more and more a community center versus just what people may have had a perception of a brewery being,” Datta said. “It’s a first step in building awareness within our community and our fans of what they need to do to become more active in helping us transform the industry.”

Georgia breweries have seen some degree of progress in recent years in some of the “archaic” laws that impinge the way they exist and operate, such as selling beer directly to the public, which Datta said they were unable to do just four years ago. But they still have a long way to go.



