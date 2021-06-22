Craving a burger? Try one of these 5 local spots

Who's craving a burger? There are many restaurants in Forsyth County to satisfy that craving.

We highlight a few of them below.

Let us know your favorite spot!





Village Burger

A family-friendly restaurant that has anything from burgers to frozen custard. This restaurant meets all the food cravings of all ages. Try the Village Burger, veggie burger, turkey burger and more. Add the Village hand-cut fries to complete the meal.

Where: 101 W Courthouse Square, Cumming, GA 30040

Contact: 470-239-4502, www.villageburger.com





Grub Burger