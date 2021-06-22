Craving a burger? Try one of these 5 local spots

Who's craving a burger? There are many restaurants in Forsyth County to satisfy that craving.
We highlight a few of them below.
Let us know your favorite spot!
Village Burger
A family-friendly restaurant that has anything from burgers to frozen custard. This restaurant meets all the food cravings of all ages. Try the Village Burger, veggie burger, turkey burger and more. Add the Village hand-cut fries to complete the meal.
Where: 101 W Courthouse Square, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-239-4502, www.villageburger.com
Grub Burger
Looking for a different atmosphere to enjoy great food, this is the spot. With a huge menu, burgers, sandwiches, salads, bowls, and plenty of sides. Grub also has a full bar and delicious milkshakes to add to their special menu. Also adding multiple options for any special food requests.
Where: 410 Peachtree Pkwy Unit 204, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 678-341-5689, www.grubkitchenandbar.com
The Burger Stop
Burger Stop offers tons of burgers from all flavors and creations to all thing’s hot dogs, Philly cheesesteaks, sandwiches, wings, to salads. Burger Stop is one of a kind and a must.
Where: 5535 Bannister Road, Cumming, Ga 30028
Contact: 470-239-7288, www.theburgerstopga.com
Vicky Lou’s Burgers
Great food, great family atmosphere. Fast and friendly service. Vicky Lou’s serves burgers and shakes of all flavors.
Where: 6730 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30506
Contact: 470-253-7935, www.vickylousburgers.com
Black Diamond Grill
This bar and grill offers all things you would want while watching any sports game in a great atmosphere. Wings, burgers, chicken, fish, wraps, and more. A family-friendly environment to enjoy sports and great food.
Where: 1485 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 678-965-4770, www.theblackdiamondgrill.com