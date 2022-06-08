Crawfish festival canceled over the weekend following failed health inspection, online rumors

Event organizers were forced to cancel the North Georgia Crawfish & Catfish Festival as it was taking place at the Cumming Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, following a failed food service inspection.
Michael LaHaye, the event coordinator, and a local food manufacturer said he was excited to host his first-ever crawfish festival, bringing in different bands, vendors, and other entertainment for the two-day celebration where he hoped to serve Forsyth County’s some Cajun flavors.
He also flew in two chefs from California, Jonathon Babineaux and Susan Ramon, who have hosted similar events in the past to help make sure the event went smoothly.
“People were really excited to come out,” LaHaye said.
But after paying for the event and ordering 1,000 pounds of crawfish, LaHaye said his plans came crashing down.
He and Babineaux, the two main food vendors for the event serving crawfish, fried catfish, and shrimp and grits, had submitted applications to Forsyth County Environmental Health to have a permit issued for a temporary food service establishment.
Jonathan Terry, environmental health deputy director, said applications for temporary food service operations must be submitted 30 days before the event and include details about the event, menu, equipment and procedures. It must also include a floor plan that follows Environmental Health rules.
A health inspector arrived at the fairgrounds at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, to ensure LaHaye and Babineaux followed the rules and submitted plan. During the inspection, 12 food safety actions that needed to be corrected were cited before the permits could be issued, according to the inspector’s report provided to LaHaye.
Some of the citations included a lack of screening around food prep areas, boxes of crawfish and other food being left on the ground, improper hand washing stations and pallets of vegetables being stacked on top of the crawfish.
Other citations in the report noted that LaHaye had deviated from the application and plan submitted to environmental health and that the vendors were not set up for the inspection on time.
LaHaye said that these citations could have been avoided.
He said a refrigerated food truck that he planned to store the crawfish in had broken down, so he decided to store it in ice boxes provided by the fairgrounds to keep the food cold before it was cooked.
He said many of the other citations were because he and the other organizers were not finished setting up the food service areas and said the inspector with environmental health came earlier than expected. According to the event website, the festival was scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day.
“He starts looking at stuff, making notes and writing us up on things, but we’re not set up yet,” LaHaye said. “Some of that stuff could have been fixed.”
Terry told the Forsyth County News that the vendors were “given the opportunity to correct the foodborne illness risk factors that directly lead to illness,” but were unable to correct the issues during the inspection. The request for a food service permit was denied, meaning they could not legally continue with the food service operation.
“We still cooked the crawfish and served it to the vendors, the band members, band staff and lighting and production crew, and I ate some because these were good crawfish,” LaHaye said. “There was no issue with it.”
Despite being denied the permit, LaHaye tried to continue the festival, which cost $15 per person for advanced tickets and $20 for on-site admission.
While he could not serve the crawfish and other food items, another vendor was able to offer meals from a food truck and the event featured live music from several bands. But after the failed inspection, LaHaye said rumors that the event had been canceled began to spread on social media.
“The Facebook rumors snowballed, but it wasn’t true,” LaHaye said.
After word had spread, many decided not to attend the event, and LaHaye said he was forced to cancel the second day of the event. He announced the cancellation on Sunday before the event was scheduled to begin again at noon.
“But now I have about 1,200 pounds of crawfish with nowhere to go unless I start calling a bunch of restaurants to try to take them,” LaHaye said.
He began selling back some of the supplies from the event to local businesses on Sunday afternoon, finding restaurant owners who helped by buying corn, crawfish, utensils and other small items.
But overall, LaHaye said he lost about $35,000 from trying to host the event.
“I can’t believe one person can shut down an entire festival when really there was nothing, to me, wrong,” LaHaye said. “You’re boiling water, you’re cooking crawfish.”
Tracy Helms, administrator of the Cumming Fairgrounds, said the city had little involvement with the event and organizers.
“Even though the event was at the fairgrounds, the city of Cumming doesn’t have any affiliation with the event,” Helms said. “Once the contract is signed to lease the facility, all aspects of putting the event on … they are responsible for.”
LaHaye organized and paid for the venue, entertainment, live bands, event T-shirts, food and more. He said he is still working to recover his costs.
When asked whether the city would allow the organizers to try to host the festival again in the future, Helms said he “would leave the door open for the possibility.”
Forsyth County News reporter Ashlyn Yule contributed to this report.