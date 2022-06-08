Crawfish festival canceled over the weekend following failed health inspection, online rumors

Event organizers were forced to cancel the North Georgia Crawfish & Catfish Festival as it was taking place at the Cumming Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, following a failed food service inspection.



Michael LaHaye, the event coordinator, and a local food manufacturer said he was excited to host his first-ever crawfish festival, bringing in different bands, vendors, and other entertainment for the two-day celebration where he hoped to serve Forsyth County’s some Cajun flavors.

He also flew in two chefs from California, Jonathon Babineaux and Susan Ramon, who have hosted similar events in the past to help make sure the event went smoothly.

“People were really excited to come out,” LaHaye said.

But after paying for the event and ordering 1,000 pounds of crawfish, LaHaye said his plans came crashing down.

He and Babineaux, the two main food vendors for the event serving crawfish, fried catfish, and shrimp and grits, had submitted applications to Forsyth County Environmental Health to have a permit issued for a temporary food service establishment.

Jonathan Terry, environmental health deputy director, said applications for temporary food service operations must be submitted 30 days before the event and include details about the event, menu, equipment and procedures. It must also include a floor plan that follows Environmental Health rules.

A health inspector arrived at the fairgrounds at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, to ensure LaHaye and Babineaux followed the rules and submitted plan. During the inspection, 12 food safety actions that needed to be corrected were cited before the permits could be issued, according to the inspector’s report provided to LaHaye.

Some of the citations included a lack of screening around food prep areas, boxes of crawfish and other food being left on the ground, improper hand washing stations and pallets of vegetables being stacked on top of the crawfish.

Other citations in the report noted that LaHaye had deviated from the application and plan submitted to environmental health and that the vendors were not set up for the inspection on time.

LaHaye said that these citations could have been avoided.

He said a refrigerated food truck that he planned to store the crawfish in had broken down, so he decided to store it in ice boxes provided by the fairgrounds to keep the food cold before it was cooked.

He said many of the other citations were because he and the other organizers were not finished setting up the food service areas and said the inspector with environmental health came earlier than expected. According to the event website, the festival was scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day.

“He starts looking at stuff, making notes and writing us up on things, but we’re not set up yet,” LaHaye said. “Some of that stuff could have been fixed.”



