Crooked Culture Brewery signs lease with Cumming City Center

After almost two decades spent mastering brewing techniques and serving as an integral part of two startup breweries that both went on to wild success, Patrick Leonard is bringing all his skills to the Cumming City Center’s Crooked Culture Brewery.



He and his business partner, Nick Estes, recently signed the lease on a 7,000-square-foot outparcel building at the City Center, according to a news release.

Crooked Culture’s facility will include the main bar area, indoor and outdoor lounge spaces, rooftop “beer garden” and bar overlooking the Lou Sobh Amphitheater and Sawnee Mountain, as well as a patio shared with a permanent, on-site food partner.

“We couldn’t be more excited about joining the City Center family and bringing our unique brews to the City of Cumming community,” Leonard said. “Being a brewery that is owned and operated by the brewer makes a huge difference in the quality of the product.

“People may ask why, and it’s simple – the beer comes first, always! For us, it’s not about simply making a buck; success for us is making beer that has people coming back on the regular. We make great beer and provide a great place to drink it, so we hope to always be saying ‘see you again tomorrow’!”

The journey to the City Center has been a long time in the making.

Leonard began the trek in 2004 when he started home brewing with a few friends on the back porch of a buddy’s apartment. While the first attempts led to unremarkable product, the brewing process itself was life-changing for him.

After extensive reading, upgrading equipment and many late nights of research and development, Patrick finally honed his skills enough to start entering his beer into some regional homebrew competitions. All the hard work paid off, and he became an award-winning home brewer.

After a few years of winning prizes at the amateur rank, Leonard was afforded an opportunity to help open Jekyll Brewing in Alpharetta.

As Jekyll’s Head Brewer, he helped design and tweak recipes, manage all parts of production, and establish relationships across the brewing industry.



