Cumming Farmers Market moving to City Center this fall, opening year round

A long-time city of Cumming tradition will begin a new chapter this fall at the Cumming City Center.



The Cumming Farmers Market, established in 1978, for many years has offered a summer market in the Cumming Fairgrounds parking lot. After the final day of the summer market on Sept. 28, the market will permanently relocate to the Cumming City Center, where it will be open year-round, according to a news release.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with the city of Cumming to move the market to our new home at the City Center where we can now provide a year-round market to our community,” said Randy Gazaway, the market manager. Currently, the Cumming Farmers Market season runs from the first of June through the end of September on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 6:30 to 11 a.m. (or until vendors sell out).

The City Center Farmers Market will continue for the fall season beginning on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The market’s new schedule at the City Center will be:

• October to May – 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays only



• June to September – 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays

“Our farmers market has been a part of the Cumming and Forsyth County community for more than four decades and we have a very loyal customer base, but our vendors are happy to hopefully reach even more people through the new year-round market at the City Center,” Gazaway said.

“The Cumming Farmers Market is here to support our entire community with the freshest and tastiest products available, so we couldn’t be happier to now be able to provide those high-quality items all year long.”





