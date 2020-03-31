Cumming orders all restaurants in city to close dine-in service

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.

The city of Cumming ordered Tuesday afternoon all restaurants in the city limits to suspend dine-in and patio service in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Troy Brumbalow and Cumming Police Department Chief David Marsh signed the emergency order on March 31 to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. April 1 for all "restaurants, delis, bars and all other eating establishments," according to a statement from the city. The order doesn't apply to hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and personal care homes.

In addition, the order also allows establishments with a pouring license within the city limits to sell up to six "new, unopened" malt beverages and two bottles of wine with a food order of equal or greater value than the alcohol order. Alcohol-only sales are prohibited.

Violators of the order are subject to fines and imprisonment. The order will last until it is lifted by the city.

The emergency order keeps Cumming in line with similar measures recently put in place by Forsyth County after Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on March 14 related to the novel coronavirus's spread in Georgia.

Kemp has urged Georgians to limit gatherings over 10 people until mid-May, shut down bars and nightclubs and ordered those considered at high-risk for COVID-19 to shelter in place.

City and county officials have taken gradual measures over the past few weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Georgia has over 3,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of noon, March 31, including 43 from Forsyth County.

“We find ourselves in an unprecedented point in American history and these times call for unique measures,” Brumbalow said in a statement. “The seriousness of the novel coronavirus situation means that we all must work together and take the steps that are necessary to help stop the spread of Covid-19, which will ultimately lead to saving lives."