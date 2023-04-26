This dessert is now being served at a new shop at the Cumming City Center

A new dessert shop recently opened at the Cumming City Center, serving up a gourmet version of shaved ice that is both unique and flavorful.

Vampire Penguin opened its doors for the first time during the City Center’s spring market on Saturday, April 22, immediately garnering attention from hundreds in the community.

Local father-son duo Greg and Jarrod Willis and husband-wife team Jack and Judi Poole own the licensed location at the City Center and said that, while the event was going on Saturday, they decided to open and “test the waters” to see how their shaved ice desserts would fare with the gathering crowd.

So far, they said guests have loved them.

“There were several times on Saturday where the lines were out the door,” Judi said. “We felt blessed that people were accepting of it and willing to give it a try.”