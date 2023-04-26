This dessert is now being served at a new shop at the Cumming City Center

A new dessert shop recently opened at the Cumming City Center, serving up a gourmet version of shaved ice that is both unique and flavorful.
Vampire Penguin opened its doors for the first time during the City Center’s spring market on Saturday, April 22, immediately garnering attention from hundreds in the community.
Local father-son duo Greg and Jarrod Willis and husband-wife team Jack and Judi Poole own the licensed location at the City Center and said that, while the event was going on Saturday, they decided to open and “test the waters” to see how their shaved ice desserts would fare with the gathering crowd.
So far, they said guests have loved them.
“There were several times on Saturday where the lines were out the door,” Judi said. “We felt blessed that people were accepting of it and willing to give it a try.”
Jack said that on Saturday alone, the shop sold more desserts than any of the around 20 other Vampire Penguin locations in the nation, including the other location he and Judi own in South Carolina.
“We had a very big day,” Jack said, laughing.
Many of the customers loved the shop’s unique take on shaved ice, which the owners said is much different than a snow cone or other shaved ice people are used to.
“A snow cone is usually chopped ice and you put syrup on it,” Jack said. “We have this mixture that we freeze with the flavor in it, so what happens is when we shave it, it comes out like snow. It’s a much finer texture than a snow cone, so it’s quite a bit different.”
To get that texture, they store the mixtures in a medical-grade freezer that gets down to -50 degrees. Once the mix is hard, they use a blade to get that snow-like texture. Then, each is adorned with fresh fruit, candies or drizzled syrup depending on the recipe.
“A lot of people come in and say, ‘This has the texture of a cake,” and I have to tell them it’s not a cake,” Jack said. “It’s shaved snow.”
Customers’ favorite flavors so far have been strawberry cheesecake and cotton candy, but they said they have mostly been selling their snow flights, which come with samples of three different flavors that guests choose.
Each dessert is made to order, and guests can savor the flavor of their snow inside Vampire Penguin’s shop or on their patio that overlooks the Lou Sobh Amphitheater where City Center events and concerts are often held.
Vampire Penguin will now be open every day from 12-9 p.m. and is located at 440 Vision Drive in the Cumming City Center.
For more information, visit the location’s Facebook page at Vampire Penguin Cumming or check it out on Instagram @vpcumming.
“Really we want to simply create happiness,” Jack said. “We’re dessert. What’s not to like about it, really?”