New Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins combo restaurant offering free coffee on Sept. 4 opening

Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins announced Tuesday that it is celebrating the opening of its newest combo restaurant in Cumming on Friday, Sept. 4 by offering guests free coffee, according to a press release.

The restaurant, located at 3065 Old Atlanta Road between a McDonald's and Goodyear Auto Service shop, will open at 5 a.m. Customers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee until 10 a.m.