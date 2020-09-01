New Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins combo restaurant offering free coffee on Sept. 4 opening

Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins announced Tuesday that it is celebrating the opening of its newest combo restaurant in Cumming on Friday, Sept. 4 by offering guests free coffee, according to a press release.
The restaurant, located at 3065 Old Atlanta Road between a McDonald's and Goodyear Auto Service shop, will open at 5 a.m. Customers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee until 10 a.m.
Local franchise network IDH LLC will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. to celebrate the new store opening. Following the ceremony, IDH LLC, in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, will make a $1,000 donation to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
The new location is one of the the companies' "next-generation" restaurants with a "modern design" in the 1,700-square-foot store that is also green: the restaurant is designed to save 25% more energy compared to regular Dunkin' locations.
The combo restaurant also features indoor and outdoor seating with free Wi-Fi, an On-the-Go drive-thru lane for DD Perks members who order ahead using Dunkin's mobile app, and tap system that serves eight cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro-infused cold brew coffee.
All Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins are limiting service to carry out and delivery through delivery partners where available amid the coronavirus pandemic. On-the-Go ordering is available through the Dunkin’ app for pickup in-store or at the drive-thru to limit contact.
The new Dunkin'/Baskin-Robbins will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.