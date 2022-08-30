Dunkin’ to debut new location in north Forsyth on Friday

Dunkin’ will be celebrating the grand opening of its new location at 5290 Matt Hwy., in north Forsyth on Friday, Sept. 2.
This will be the company’s 200th restaurant in the greater Atlanta area, according to a news release.
Beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, the new eatery will celebrate the grand opening by offering the first 200 patrons with free coffee for a year. Guests can also receive a free medium hot or iced coffee, Dunkin’ samples and swag giveaways from 5-10 a.m. These promotions are for in-store customers only.
Following the ribbon cutting, there will be a check presentation to Meals by Grace, a local nonprofit helping to feed families in North Georgia, for $1,000. The company will also be donating $500 to North Forsyth High School and will host a pep rally with the high school’s drumline and cheerleaders.
The new 2,200-square-foot restaurant can seat 26 guests inside and outdoor seating is available for up to eight guests. The store will employ 15 crew members and be open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The store features Dunkin’s Next Generation restaurant design, with a modern atmosphere, a convenient drive-thru, and innovative technologies, according to the release.
Next Gen restaurants feature a dedicated mobile order pick-up area so guests who order ahead with the Dunkin’ App can get in and out of the restaurant faster. Guests can track the status of a mobile order placed for in-store pick-up with a digital order status board. At select Next Gen restaurants, there is a dedicated drive-thru lane for mobile order pick-ups, according to the release.
To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or on Facebook @DunkinUS, Twitter @dunkindonuts and Instagram @dunkin.
Dunkin' grand opening
When: Friday, Sept. 2
- 5 a.m. – Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway;
- 5-10 a.m. – Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee;
- 9 a.m. – Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony & Check Presentations.
Where: 5290 Matt Hwy., Cumming, GA 30028