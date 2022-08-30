Dunkin’ to debut new location in north Forsyth on Friday

Dunkin’ will be celebrating the grand opening of its new location at 5290 Matt Hwy., in north Forsyth on Friday, Sept. 2.

This will be the company’s 200th restaurant in the greater Atlanta area, according to a news release.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, the new eatery will celebrate the grand opening by offering the first 200 patrons with free coffee for a year. Guests can also receive a free medium hot or iced coffee, Dunkin’ samples and swag giveaways from 5-10 a.m. These promotions are for in-store customers only.

Following the ribbon cutting, there will be a check presentation to Meals by Grace, a local nonprofit helping to feed families in North Georgia, for $1,000. The company will also be donating $500 to North Forsyth High School and will host a pep rally with the high school’s drumline and cheerleaders.



