Experience local restaurants at the Flavors of North Georgia food festival coming in June

Metro Market Media will host the inaugural Flavors of North Georgia — a community event dedicated to food and some of the best cuisine Dawson County and the surrounding area has to offer — on Saturday, June 12, in Dawsonville.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 186 Recreation Road in Dawsonville, with food trucks parked around the back football field and other vendors set up under the large rear pavilion.

The event will provide attendees an opportunity to taste food from local restaurants, according to Alexander Popp, editor of the Dawson County News, a sister publication of the Forsyth County News.

“They may have heard of local restaurants like Big Reds or Ruby’s Recipes, local favorites, but never tried it,” Popp said. “So this is a way to come out and try all of them all at once — get a little bit of a taste here and there.”

Entry to the event will be free, and food from vendors will be priced between $1 and $4. Restaurants that draw the biggest response during the event will be awarded prizes.



