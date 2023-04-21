Forsyth Board of Commissioners decide on request to allow Waffle House to run 24/7

During the April 20 Board of Commissioners meeting, Forsyth County commissioners were presented with a request to allow around-the-clock operation for a newly planned Waffle House on Browns Bridge Road in the Walmart shopping center.
The request for a conditional use permit to allow Waffle House to operate 24 hours a day was passed unanimously in a motion brought by District 4 Commissioner Cindy Mills.
Along with the request for around-the-clock operation, the Board of Commissioners also approved a reduction of setbacks and a landscape strip to allow for additional parking. The approval will allow for the parking lot to expand from 19 to 29 parking spaces.
The restaurant itself is expected to measure 1,800-square-feet.