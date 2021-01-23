Fountain's Food Adventures takes on brunch. Check out some of the spots they found!

Brunch is a long-standing Southern tradition that brings a fun, sociable aspect to this special weekend meal. Way back in 1895 a British author Guy Beringer was making the case for a post-church Sunday meal, and pushed the words “breakfast” and “lunch” together to form “brunch”. Well Mary and her good friend Mimosa might have had a little something more to do with it too. They confirmed, brunch is not a Monday-through-Friday event. During the week before noon you’re eating breakfast or after noon it’s lunch.

At breakfast, it’s realistically all about Coffee, tea or OJ – and something that’s relatively quick and easy. Once the Mimosas, Bellinis or Bloody Marys come out then it begins an experience and time to relax and indulge.

As David Fountain of Fountain's Food Adventures and his other foodie followers set out to explore the local brunch options the adventure quickly began looking and feeling very similar to the challenge of searching for Forsyth’s best pizza at the end of 2019 – “it’s complicated, but so much to love!”

Let's check out what they discovered!