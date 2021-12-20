‘From our table to yours’: Brazilian butcher shop opens on Buford Highway

Merriam-Webster defines “churrasco” as “beef broiled on a spit over an open fire or grilled under an oven flame.”



For Amanda Morais, a Forsyth County resident from Brazil, churrasco is so much more. Churrasco is a “time for friends and family to gather and eat delicious foods.”

Morais and her husband, Douglas Mincey, recently opened Meatbone Market, a butcher shop “created for people who are passionate about meat and want to enjoy the true and best butcher experience.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple had to postpone the opening of the store.

But Meatbone Market is now open for business and serving up “prime quality meats, unpacked and fresh, to serve at any size, type and cut.”





How it began

Mincey was 17 when he began his professional journey, starting at a grocery store sweeping, breaking down boxes and mopping. He eventually worked his way up to “meat-cutting” and discovered his true passion.

“At first, it was a real learning experience,” Mincey said. “Now, though, I’m highly confident in what I do, my attention to detail, and I am very particular in how I want things done, especially when it comes to meat-cutting.”

“I’ve enjoyed doing it,” he said. “After a while, I knew what I was doing and was able to help people confidently.”

Years later, when Mincey met Morais and the two fell in love and got married,

He said that she is inspired by her “businesswoman” of a mother, she has always had to “have [her] own thing.”

She has been doing makeup for weddings, but when Mincey “opened up” to her one day about his idea of owning a butcher shop, she hopped on board.





