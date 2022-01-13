Halcyon lands Playa Bowls’ fourth Atlanta location

Acai bowls, flavorful smoothies and cold-pressed juices will soon be available at Halcyon, the mixed-use village in Forsyth County, announced RocaPoint Partners in a news release.



Playa Bowls, a plant-based acai and pitaya bowl concept, will open its doors to the community in March, marking the franchise’s fourth Atlanta location with stores in Peachtree Corners, Chamblee and along the BeltLine.

“With a new year and health and wellness on the mind, it couldn’t be a better time to welcome Playa Bowls to our thriving community of restaurant, retail and entertainment offerings,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners and developer of Halcyon.

“They will deliver an experience to guests the minute they walk in the door, from brightly colored walls to an array of flavors for customers to enjoy, and that aligns perfectly with our vision for Halcyon. We look forward to having them be a part of this wonderful social community.”

Throughout the past seven years, Playa Bowls has expanded its footprint nationwide with over 130 stores across the country. Founded by avid surfers Robert Giuliani and Abby Taylor in New Jersey, Playa Bowls translates to Beach Bowls, blending a love of surfing with creative, nutritional and flavorful options.

Nick Ransom, owner of the Peachtree Corners and Halcyon locations, started with the company about five years ago in New Jersey and moved to Atlanta to focus on expanding the concept across the area.

“When I first came to Atlanta to help with the store openings a little over a year ago, I fell in love with the city and knew I wanted to move here full time,” Ransom said. “Deciding to open a location at Halcyon was a no-brainer. It stuck out to us because it boasts such a strong family environment and offers a plethora of interactive events that we can be a part of. We can’t wait to open to the community and offer a healthy option that both parents and kids will enjoy.”



