Here’s what’s opening up at the former Coo Coo’s Nest off Freedom Parkway

For over five years, a building that north Forsyth residents have called an “eyesore” has been sitting vacant, waiting for a new lease on life.

Located at the corner of Freedom Parkway and Pilgrim Mill Road, Coo Coo’s Nest was a popular restaurant and sports bar that hosted many game nights and parties before shutting its doors for good.

Now, a local businessman and brewer has decided to restore the building to its former glory as Hall & Hound Brewing Company moves in.

Patrick Hall, owner and founder of Hall & Hound, said he purchased the building and 5-acre plot of land in March of 2021. He has been working on site daily to get the place “up and running for business.”

According to Hall, since creating movement at a property that has seen no life in years, he often entertains curious residents as they poke their heads through the front doors to see just what is going on inside “the old Coo Coo’s Nest.”

While Forsyth County News was on a tour of the facility, one such resident stopped by to ask Hall, “When is this place opening up?” and, “Is this going to be Coo Coo’s Nest again?”

“That happens probably five times a day,” Hall said with a laugh.

