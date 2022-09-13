Here’s when customers can grill & chill at the new Dairy Queen

Sweet treats and hot eats are coming to north Forsyth County following a new Dairy Queen grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Located off Keith Bridge Road near Lanier Commons, the restaurant will be opened by owner and local resident Fred Weir with his team including Scott Hux and Tayla Madaris-Kuder.

A restaurateur with more than 20 years in the business, Weir is excited to open Forsyth County’s second-only Dairy Queen.

Story continues below.