Here’s when customers can grill & chill at the new Dairy Queen

What: Dairy Queen grand opening
When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15
Where: 3520 Keith Bridge Road, Cumming
Sweet treats and hot eats are coming to north Forsyth County following a new Dairy Queen grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Located off Keith Bridge Road near Lanier Commons, the restaurant will be opened by owner and local resident Fred Weir with his team including Scott Hux and Tayla Madaris-Kuder.
A restaurateur with more than 20 years in the business, Weir is excited to open Forsyth County’s second-only Dairy Queen.
“We are thrilled to be opening a new Dairy Queen location in Georgia, allowing us to satisfy our current and future customers’ sweet and salty cravings,” said Weir in a press release. “As multi-unit operators with Dairy Queen, our goal is to continue seeking growth opportunities within the system as we’ve found such great success at our other locations.”
Weir and his team have a history of Dairy Queen ownership, originating in 2017 and reaching into cities such as Canton, Holly Springs and Blue Ridge.
The new Dairy Queen location will include about 60 staff members, ranging from crew members to managers. Location hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The restaurant is located at 3520 Keith Bridge Road in Cumming.