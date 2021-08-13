How you can help local eateries one taco at a time

Resident taco experts are on a quest to find the Tastiest Taco. United Way of Forsyth County has found a creative way to raise money with the help of 14 of the best restaurants in Forsyth County. The program runs from Wednesday, Aug. 25 through Wednesday, Sept. 15.



Participants will have the opportunity to explore FoCo one tasty taco at a time by purchasing a “Taco Passport” which holds vouchers for a single taco treat at participating restaurants.

Purchase your “Ticket to Tacos” passport for $20 at www.unitedwayforsyth.com/taco. Taco creations include breakfast, meat vegetarian and dessert tacos.



