How you can help local eateries one taco at a time

Resident taco experts are on a quest to find the Tastiest Taco. United Way of Forsyth County has found a creative way to raise money with the help of 14 of the best restaurants in Forsyth County. The program runs from Wednesday, Aug. 25 through Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Participants will have the opportunity to explore FoCo one tasty taco at a time by purchasing a “Taco Passport” which holds vouchers for a single taco treat at participating restaurants.
Purchase your “Ticket to Tacos” passport for $20 at www.unitedwayforsyth.com/taco. Taco creations include breakfast, meat vegetarian and dessert tacos.
Enjoy a wide variety of tacos including a breakfast sausage taco from Marie’s Italian Deli or Sawnee Mountain Biscuit Company.
Lunch and dinner tacos are a favorite at Los Rios Mexican Restaurant, Lalito’s Mexican Bar & Grill, CT Cantina & Taqueria, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Lenny’s, Palapas, Cinco Mexican Cantina, Jay’s Mexican Cantina and Frida’s Mexican Cuisine.
Fish tacos rock at Wright’s Fish & Chips and Taco Mac. Don’t forget the delicious dessert taco at Pita Mediterranean Street Food. Restrictions apply so read your passport carefully to understand the days and times that apply.
The pandemic hit Forsyth County hard and impacted our restaurants. We want to increase traffic to these iconic eateries, so we urge you to visit each establishment on the passport. For added fun, United Way of Forsyth County encourages people to post a photo to social media with #tastiesttaco2021.
Every year, United Way supports programs and services that are crucial to our community. Your participation will help provide the funding necessary to serve families in Forsyth County. For more information, visit www.unitedwayforsyth.com or call 770-781-4110 or come by 240 Elm St., Cumming to purchase your Taco Passport.