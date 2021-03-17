In the Kitchen: Chicken Pizzaiola ‘simple, yet flavorful’

This is such a great recipe for many reasons. First of all, it tastes delicious! The buttermilk marinade tenderizes the chicken and adds extra flavor. Secondly, the dish comes together quickly and then is hands off while the chicken cooks in the oven.

A simple, yet flavorful tomato sauce takes minutes to pull together and provides the perfect base for the chicken. You could add your favorite pasta with a sprinkling of parmesan and the following Brussels sprouts and your dinner is sure to become a family favorite. Enjoy!

Chicken Pizzaiola

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Salt

1 ½ cups buttermilk

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

1 cup finely grated

parmesan

1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano

¼ cup Italian parsley, minced

½ cup fresh basil leaves, divided, plus extra leaves for garnish

5 tablespoons olive oil, plus some to drizzle over cooked dish

2 cups tomato sauce

4 slices fresh mozzarella

Whisk 1 teaspoon of salt with buttermilk. Add trimmed chicken breasts to a plastic zipper bag and pour buttermilk over, massaging to coat chicken. Refrigerate chicken for two to four hours. When ready to cook, drain chicken, discarding buttermilk.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

In a bowl, stir together panko, parmesan, oregano, parsley, ¼ cup chopped basil, 3 tablespoons olive oil, and ½ teaspoon salt. Add drained chicken breasts pat the bread crumb mixture onto all sides of the chicken. Place chicken on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until cooked through, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a blender, add tomato sauce, ¼ cup basil leaves, and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Pour into small pot and heat on stovetop until hot. When chicken is done, top each piece with a slice of mozzarella and return to oven for a few minutes until cheese melts. To serve, ladle some tomato sauce on each plate and top with chicken breast. Garnish with basil leaves.

Brussels Sprouts Braised with Vinegar

1 pound Brussels sprouts

2 ½ tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, peeled

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper

Trim the base of the Brussels sprouts and cut in half vertically. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic cloves and cook until golden, two to three minutes. Add Brussels sprouts and cook for three minutes, until bright green.

Add 1 cup water, a sprinkling of salt and pepper, and bring to a boil. Turn heat down to a simmer and cook until sprouts are tender and water is almost evaporated, about 10-15 minutes. If still not tender, add a little more water and continue cooking until done. Increase heat and add vinegar and a little more salt. Pour into bowl and drizzle with a little olive oil.

