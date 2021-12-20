By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Kitchen inpections: Chopsticks, Rice, Ted’s Montana Grill and more
Asian food

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Dec. 8-19, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.



Belmont Village Johns Creek 

4315 Johns Creek Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024

December 8, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Arbor Terrace of Johns Creek 

3180 Karen White Dr., Suwanee, GA 30024

December 8, 2021 

Score: 68, Grade: U


Burger King # 10899 

5695 Hwy. 9 Alpharetta, GA 30004

December 14, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Butcher & Brew 

1400 McFarland Pkwy., Alpharetta, GA 30005

December 14, 2021 

Score: 87, Grade: B


Cheeseburger Bobby’s 

882 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041

December 13, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A


Chick-fil-A 

653 Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

December 7, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A


Chicken Salad Chick 

3630 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 500 Suwanee, GA 30024

December 8, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Chopsticks China Bistro 

405 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 100 Cumming, GA 30041

December 9, 2021 

Score: 61, Grade: U


Confection 

8020 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Ste 109, 110, Suwanee, GA 30024

December 10, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Cubano’s ATL

930 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

December 10, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Cue Barbecue 

1370 Buford Rd., Ste 101, Cumming, GA 30041

December 9, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


El Porton of Midway 

4902 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004

December 7, 2021 

Score: 83, Grade: B


Erawan Thai 

1595 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 110 & 112, Cumming, GA 30041  

December 15, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Fry Me To The Moon 

5155 Atlanta Hwy 9, Ste 102, Alpharetta, GA 30004

December 7, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Giorgio’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza 

558 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040

December 7, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Good Ol’ Days Irish Pub And Grille 

419 Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040  

December 14, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Holiday Inn Express & Suites-Cumming 

870 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041

December 10, 2021 

Score: 71, Grade: C


I Love NY Pizza And Pasta 

4910 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004

December 15, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Marco’s Pizza 

2360 Bethelview Dr., Ste 108 Cumming, GA 30041

December 15, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Mellow Mushroom 

410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 200 Cumming, GA 30041

December 10, 2021 

Score: 93, Grade: A


Pepperoni’s Pizza 

5063 Post Rd., Ste 101/102 Cumming, GA 30040  

December 13, 2021 

Score: 75, Grade: C


Popbar Alpharetta 

6200 Town Square Suite 130, Alpharetta, GA 30005

December 14, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Rice Restaurant & Sushi Bar 

3480 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste B-1 Cumming, GA 30041

December 13, 2021 

Score: 52, Grade: U


Ted’s Montana Grill 

410 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 100, Cumming, GA 30041

December 16, 2021 Score: 94, Grade: A

December 9, 2021 Score: 68, Grade: U


That Biscuit Place 

5110 Chattahoochee Ind. Park, Cumming, GA 30041

December 13, 2021

Score: 91, Grade: A


Third Cuppa Coffee, Inc. 

DBA Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins 

5470 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

December 10, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Wendy’s at McFarland 

1520 McFarland Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30004

December 14, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Wendy’s at Peachtree Parkway 

3661 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024

December 8, 2021 

Score: 99, Grade: A