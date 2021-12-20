Kitchen inpections: Chopsticks, Rice, Ted’s Montana Grill and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Dec. 8-19, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Belmont Village Johns Creek
4315 Johns Creek Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024
December 8, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Arbor Terrace of Johns Creek
3180 Karen White Dr., Suwanee, GA 30024
December 8, 2021
Score: 68, Grade: U
Burger King # 10899
5695 Hwy. 9 Alpharetta, GA 30004
December 14, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Butcher & Brew
1400 McFarland Pkwy., Alpharetta, GA 30005
December 14, 2021
Score: 87, Grade: B
Cheeseburger Bobby’s
882 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
December 13, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Chick-fil-A
653 Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
December 7, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Chicken Salad Chick
3630 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 500 Suwanee, GA 30024
December 8, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Chopsticks China Bistro
405 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 100 Cumming, GA 30041
December 9, 2021
Score: 61, Grade: U
Confection
8020 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Ste 109, 110, Suwanee, GA 30024
December 10, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Cubano’s ATL
930 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
December 10, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
‘Cue Barbecue
1370 Buford Rd., Ste 101, Cumming, GA 30041
December 9, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
El Porton of Midway
4902 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004
December 7, 2021
Score: 83, Grade: B
Erawan Thai
1595 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 110 & 112, Cumming, GA 30041
December 15, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Fry Me To The Moon
5155 Atlanta Hwy 9, Ste 102, Alpharetta, GA 30004
December 7, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Giorgio’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza
558 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040
December 7, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Good Ol’ Days Irish Pub And Grille
419 Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
December 14, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Holiday Inn Express & Suites-Cumming
870 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
December 10, 2021
Score: 71, Grade: C
I Love NY Pizza And Pasta
4910 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004
December 15, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Marco’s Pizza
2360 Bethelview Dr., Ste 108 Cumming, GA 30041
December 15, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Mellow Mushroom
410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 200 Cumming, GA 30041
December 10, 2021
Score: 93, Grade: A
Pepperoni’s Pizza
5063 Post Rd., Ste 101/102 Cumming, GA 30040
December 13, 2021
Score: 75, Grade: C
Popbar Alpharetta
6200 Town Square Suite 130, Alpharetta, GA 30005
December 14, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Rice Restaurant & Sushi Bar
3480 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste B-1 Cumming, GA 30041
December 13, 2021
Score: 52, Grade: U
Ted’s Montana Grill
410 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 100, Cumming, GA 30041
December 16, 2021 Score: 94, Grade: A
December 9, 2021 Score: 68, Grade: U
That Biscuit Place
5110 Chattahoochee Ind. Park, Cumming, GA 30041
December 13, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Third Cuppa Coffee, Inc.
DBA Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins
5470 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
December 10, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Wendy’s at McFarland
1520 McFarland Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30004
December 14, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Wendy’s at Peachtree Parkway
3661 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024
December 8, 2021
Score: 99, Grade: A