Kitchen Inspections: Castleberry Ale House, Grub Burger Bar, Captain D’s and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Sept. 10-16, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be always posted in public view. Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Alessio’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
3775 Windermere Pkwy, Ste M Cumming, GA 30041
September 10, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
American Deli
2340 Atlanta Hwy Ste T-3 Cumming, GA 30040
September 10, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
504 Lakeland Plaza Cumming, GA 30040
September 15, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Blue Fin Sushi & Thai Grill
5075 Post Rd, Ste 404 Cumming, GA 30040
September 8, 2021
Score: 92, Grade: A
Captain D’s
597 Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
September 13, 2021
Score: 99, Grade: A
Castleberry Ale House
5446 Bethelview Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
September 14, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Chili’s
874 Buford Rd, Cumming, GA 30041
September 14, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Cinco Mexican Cantina
5755 N Vickery St, Cumming, GA 30040
September 8, 2021
Score: 94, Grade: A
Cowabunga, Inc DBA Domino’s
5740 Steeplechase Blvd, Ste 102 Cumming, GA 30040
September 10, 2021
Score: 92, Grade: A
Cracker Barrel #697
675 Buford Hwy, Cumming, GA 30040
September 13, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Domino’s Pizza #5797
1686 Buford Hwy, Cumming, GA 30041
September 20, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Dunkin Donuts (Exist 14 Donuts Holdings, Llc)
1165 Buford Hwy, Cumming, GA 30041
September 9, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
First Redeemer Church
2100 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041
September 16, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Grub Burger Bar
410 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste 204 Cumming, GA 30041
September 14, 2021
Score: 84, Grade: B
McDonald’s #3039
660 Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
September 14, 2021
Score: 99, Grade: A
Moe’s S W Grill
3280 Keith Bridge Road, Suite 1A Cumming, GA 30040
September 10, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Outback Steakhouse
1715 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041
September 13, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Paramount BBQ Ink
Big D’s BBQ #4
212 Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
September 15, 2021
Score: 95, Grade: A
Shiraz Mediterranean Cafe
5220 Mcginnis Ferry Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005
September 16, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Slopes BBQ
Alpharetta 5865 Gateway Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30004
September 16, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Smoothie King
1175 Buford Hwy, Ste 200, Cumming, GA 30041
September 9, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Socks’ Love Brands
1050 Buford Hwy, Cumming, GA 30041
September 8, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Subway #17547
5430 Bannister Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
September 14, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Taco Mac
2275 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, GA 30040
September 20, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Taco Macho
2320 Canton Hwy, Cumming, GA 30040
September 9, 2021
Score: 84, Grade: B
Thai Basil Kitchen
1475 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041
September 13, 2021
Score: 92, Grade: A
The Burger Stop
5535 Bannister Rd, Cumming, GA 30028
September 15, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Wok & Chopstick
1525 Mcfarland Road, Suite 101 Alpharetta, GA 30004
September 16, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A