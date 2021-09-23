By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: Castleberry Ale House, Grub Burger Bar, Captain D’s and more
food

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Sept. 10-16, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be always posted in public view. Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.

Alessio’s Restaurant & Pizzeria 

3775 Windermere Pkwy, Ste M Cumming, GA 30041

September 10, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


American Deli 

2340 Atlanta Hwy Ste T-3 Cumming, GA 30040

September 10, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar 

504 Lakeland Plaza Cumming,  GA 30040

September 15, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Blue Fin Sushi & Thai Grill 

5075 Post Rd, Ste 404 Cumming,  GA 30040

September 8, 2021 

Score: 92, Grade: A


Captain D’s 

597 Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA 30040

September 13, 2021 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Castleberry Ale House

5446 Bethelview Rd, Cumming, GA 30040

September 14, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Chili’s 

874 Buford Rd, Cumming,  GA 30041

September 14, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Cinco Mexican Cantina 

5755 N Vickery St, Cumming,  GA 30040

September 8, 2021 

Score: 94, Grade: A


Cowabunga, Inc DBA Domino’s 

5740 Steeplechase Blvd, Ste 102 Cumming,  GA 30040

September 10, 2021 

Score: 92, Grade: A


Cracker Barrel #697 

675 Buford Hwy, Cumming, GA 30040

September 13, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Domino’s Pizza #5797 

1686 Buford Hwy, Cumming,  GA 30041

September 20, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Dunkin Donuts (Exist 14 Donuts Holdings, Llc) 

1165 Buford Hwy, Cumming,  GA 30041

September 9, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


First Redeemer Church 

2100 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming,  GA 30041

September 16, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Grub Burger Bar 

410 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste 204 Cumming,  GA 30041

September 14, 2021 

Score: 84, Grade: B


McDonald’s #3039 

660 Atlanta Rd, Cumming,  GA 30040

September 14, 2021 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Moe’s S W Grill 

3280 Keith Bridge Road, Suite 1A Cumming, GA 30040

September 10, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Outback Steakhouse 

1715 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041

September 13, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Paramount BBQ Ink 

Big D’s BBQ #4 

212 Atlanta Rd, Cumming,  GA 30040

September 15, 2021 

Score: 95, Grade: A


Shiraz Mediterranean Cafe 

5220 Mcginnis Ferry Rd, Alpharetta,  GA 30005

September 16, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Slopes BBQ 

Alpharetta 5865 Gateway Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30004

September 16, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Smoothie King 

1175 Buford Hwy, Ste 200, Cumming, GA 30041

September 9, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Socks’ Love Brands 

1050 Buford Hwy, Cumming,  GA 30041

September 8, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Subway #17547 

5430 Bannister Rd, Cumming,  GA 30040

September 14, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Taco Mac

2275 Market Place Blvd, Cumming,  GA 30040

September 20, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Taco Macho 

2320 Canton Hwy, Cumming, GA 30040

September 9, 2021 

Score: 84, Grade: B


Thai Basil Kitchen 

1475 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041

September 13, 2021 

Score: 92, Grade: A


The Burger Stop 

5535 Bannister Rd, Cumming, GA 30028

September 15, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Wok & Chopstick 

1525 Mcfarland Road, Suite 101 Alpharetta, GA 30004

September 16, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A