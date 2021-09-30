Kitchen Inspections: China Kitchen, Cherry Street Brewing, Taco Mac and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Sept. 17-29, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
7 Tequilas Cantina
5063 Post Road, Ste 105,106,107 Cumming, GA 30040
September 20, 2021
Score: 89, Grade: B
Atlanta Motorcar Club & Storage, LLC
1645 Redi Road, Cumming, GA 30040
September 22, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Automation Direct.Com
3505 Hutchinson Road, Cumming, GA 30040
September 23, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Burger King # 16580
3085 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041
September 22, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Cherry Street Brewing Restaurant & Taproom/Bar & Event Center
5810 Bond St, Ste E5 Cumming, GA 30040
September 23, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
China Kitchen
5665 Hwy 9, Suite 106, Alpharetta, GA 30004
September 28, 2021
Score: 95, Grade: A
Domino’s Pizza #4173
7768 Mcginnis Ferry Road, Suwanee, GA 30024
September 24, 2021
Score: 92, Grade: A
Domino’s Pizza #5797 @ Buford Hwy.
1686 Buford Hwy, Cumming, GA 30041
September 20, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Donut Stop
230 Elm St, Ste 700 Cumming, GA 30040
September 24, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Los Maguey Mexican Restaurant
5456 Bethelview Road, Suite 101 Cumming, GA 30040
September 27, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Mia Ristorante Italiano
2300 Bethelview Road, Ste 104 Cumming, GA 30040
September 22, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Midway Meal House
5150 Highway 9, Alpharetta, GA 30004
September 23, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Onelife Fitness Atlanta - Vickery
6045 Post Road, Cumming, GA 30041
September 20, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Pizzeria Azzurri @ Browns Bridge
3560 Browns Bridge Road, Cumming, GA 30041
September 21, 2021
Score: 87, Grade: B
Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Bar
415 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 200 Cumming, GA 30041
September 22, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Sawnee Moutain Biscuit Co.
104 13th St, Cumming, GA 30040
September 21, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Sharon Elementary Cafeteria
3595 Old Atlanta Road, Suwanee, GA 30024
September 28, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Sid’s Pizza
2631 Peachtree Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024
September 23, 2021
Score: 94, Grade: A
Subway #45882
7810 McGinnis Ferry Road, Suite 102 Suwanee, GA 30024
September 24, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Taco Mac @Marketplace
2275 Market Place Boulevard Blvd., Cumming, GA 30040
September 20, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Taqueria Las Palmas, Inc.
6300 Atlanta Hwy. N, Suite 101, Alpharetta, GA 30004
September 27, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Texas Roadhouse
510 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040
September 24, 2021
Score: 88, Grade: B
Vickery Creek Elementary School
6280 Post Road, Cumming, GA 30040
September 28, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Vickery Creek Middle School
6240 Post Road, Cumming, GA 30040
September 28, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Waffle House #2135
599 Atlanta Road, Cumming, GA 30040
September 21, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Waffle House #841 @ Buford Hwy
903 Buford Hwy, Cumming, GA 30041
September 21, 2021
Score: 98, Grade: A