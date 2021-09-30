By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: China Kitchen, Cherry Street Brewing, Taco Mac and more
Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Sept. 17-29, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.

7 Tequilas Cantina 

5063 Post Road, Ste 105,106,107 Cumming, GA 30040

September 20, 2021 

Score: 89, Grade: B


Atlanta Motorcar Club & Storage, LLC

1645 Redi Road, Cumming, GA 30040

September 22, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Automation Direct.Com 

3505 Hutchinson Road, Cumming, GA 30040

September 23, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A


Burger King # 16580 

3085 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041

September 22, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Cherry Street Brewing Restaurant & Taproom/Bar & Event Center 

5810 Bond St, Ste E5 Cumming, GA 30040

September 23, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


China Kitchen 

5665 Hwy 9, Suite 106, Alpharetta, GA 30004

September 28, 2021 

Score: 95, Grade: A


Domino’s Pizza #4173 

7768 Mcginnis Ferry Road, Suwanee, GA 30024

September 24, 2021 

Score: 92, Grade: A


Domino’s Pizza #5797 @ Buford Hwy. 

1686 Buford Hwy, Cumming, GA 30041

September 20, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Donut Stop 

230 Elm St, Ste 700 Cumming, GA 30040

September 24, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Los Maguey Mexican Restaurant 

5456 Bethelview Road, Suite 101 Cumming, GA 30040

September 27, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Mia Ristorante Italiano 

2300 Bethelview Road, Ste 104 Cumming, GA 30040

September 22, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Midway Meal House 

5150 Highway 9, Alpharetta, GA 30004

September 23, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Onelife Fitness Atlanta - Vickery 

6045 Post Road, Cumming, GA 30041

September 20, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Pizzeria Azzurri @ Browns Bridge 

3560 Browns Bridge Road, Cumming, GA 30041

September 21, 2021 

Score: 87, Grade: B


Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Bar 

415 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 200 Cumming, GA 30041

September 22, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Sawnee Moutain Biscuit Co. 

104 13th St, Cumming, GA 30040

September 21, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Sharon Elementary Cafeteria 

3595 Old Atlanta Road, Suwanee, GA 30024

September 28, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Sid’s Pizza 

2631 Peachtree Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024

September 23, 2021 

Score: 94, Grade: A


Subway #45882 

7810 McGinnis Ferry Road, Suite 102 Suwanee, GA 30024

September 24, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Taco Mac @Marketplace 

2275 Market Place Boulevard Blvd., Cumming, GA 30040

September 20, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Taqueria Las Palmas, Inc. 

6300 Atlanta Hwy. N, Suite 101, Alpharetta, GA 30004

September 27, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Texas Roadhouse 

510 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040

September 24, 2021 

Score: 88, Grade: B


Vickery Creek Elementary School 

6280 Post Road, Cumming, GA 30040

September 28, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Vickery Creek Middle School 

6240 Post Road, Cumming, GA 30040

September 28, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Waffle House #2135 

599 Atlanta Road, Cumming, GA 30040

September 21, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Waffle House #841 @ Buford Hwy 

903 Buford Hwy, Cumming, GA 30041

September 21, 2021 

Score: 98, Grade: A