By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Kitchen inspections: Chinese Dhaba, Dairy Queen, Never Enough Thyme and more
food

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Food-service establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.


Huddle House 

501 Buford Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

December 20, 2021 

Score: 98, Grade: A


AMC Theatres Avenue Forsyth 12 

350 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 500 Cumming, GA 30041

December 27, 2021 

Score: 89, Grade: B


Annunziata’s 

111 West Courthouse Square, Cumming, GA 30041

December 27, 2021 

Score: 92, Grade: A


Arbor Terrace of Johns Creek 

3180 Karen White Dr., Suwanee, GA 30024

December 20, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Arby’s

1505 McFarland Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005

December 22, 2021 

Score: 95, Grade: A


Bawarchi Biryanis Cumming 

1614 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

December 20, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Chinese Dhaba 

3495 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste #113 

Suwanee, GA 30024

December 29, 2021 

Score: 50, Grade: U


Chopsticks China Bistro 

405 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 100, Cumming, GA 30041

December 21, 2021 

Score: 93, Grade: A


Dairy Queen 

5615 Commerce Blvd., Alpharetta, GA 30004

December 20, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Dice Goblin Games 

1532 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

December 22, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Dokebi 

7754 Mcginnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024

December 29, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Dunkin Donuts 

3065 Old Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

December 21, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Dunkin Donuts 

1610 Oak Farm Dr., Alpharetta, GA 30004

December 22, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Fairfield Inn & Suites 

3150 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

December 30, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers 

2405 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

December 20, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Gao Vietnamese Cuisine 

5863 S Vickery St., Cumming, GA 30041

December 28, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Holiday Inn Express & Suites 

7146 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024

December 30, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches 

950 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041

December 30, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Kiko’s Enterprises 

3240 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024

December 30, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop 

3671 Hutchinson Rd., Ste A Cumming, GA 30040

December 21, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


La Sushi 

4090 Johns Creek Pkwy., Ste B Suwanee, GA 30024

December 29, 2021 

Score: 67, Grade: U


McDonald’s 

4890 Post Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

December 20, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


McDonald’s 

3075 Old Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

December 27, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Mod Superfast Pizza 

908 Buford Hwy., Ste 200 Cumming, GA 30041

December 22, 2021 

Score: 89, Grade: B


Never Enough Thyme 

6655 Town Square #1250 Alpharetta, GA 30005

December 28, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Pizza Hut 

6415 Hwy. 9 North Suite C Alpharetta, GA 30004

December 31, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Planet Smoothie 

2631 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 510 Suwanee, GA 30024

December 31, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Polo Golf and Country Club 

6300 Polo Club Dr., Cumming, GA 30040

December 28, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Rice Restaurant & Sushi Bar 

3480 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste B-1 Cumming, GA 30041

December 27, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Starbucks Coffee

2609 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024

December 31, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Subway

4740 Jot Em Down Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

December 20, 2021 

Score: 93, Grade: A


Wendy’s 

2670 Freedom Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

December 29, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


WNB Factory 

3480 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste A2 Cumming, GA 30041

December 21, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Zaxby’s 

3125 Mathis Airport Pkwy Suwanee, GA 30024

December 31, 2021 

Score: 93, Grade: A


Zaxby’s 

6020 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

December 28, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Zen Fuji 

5192 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005

December 21, 2021 

Score: 84, Grade: B