Kitchen inspections: Chinese Dhaba, Dairy Queen, Never Enough Thyme and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Food-service establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Huddle House
501 Buford Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
December 20, 2021
Score: 98, Grade: A
AMC Theatres Avenue Forsyth 12
350 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 500 Cumming, GA 30041
December 27, 2021
Score: 89, Grade: B
Annunziata’s
111 West Courthouse Square, Cumming, GA 30041
December 27, 2021
Score: 92, Grade: A
Arbor Terrace of Johns Creek
3180 Karen White Dr., Suwanee, GA 30024
December 20, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Arby’s
1505 McFarland Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005
December 22, 2021
Score: 95, Grade: A
Bawarchi Biryanis Cumming
1614 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
December 20, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Chinese Dhaba
3495 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste #113
Suwanee, GA 30024
December 29, 2021
Score: 50, Grade: U
Chopsticks China Bistro
405 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 100, Cumming, GA 30041
December 21, 2021
Score: 93, Grade: A
Dairy Queen
5615 Commerce Blvd., Alpharetta, GA 30004
December 20, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Dice Goblin Games
1532 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
December 22, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Dokebi
7754 Mcginnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024
December 29, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Dunkin Donuts
3065 Old Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
December 21, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Dunkin Donuts
1610 Oak Farm Dr., Alpharetta, GA 30004
December 22, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Fairfield Inn & Suites
3150 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
December 30, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers
2405 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
December 20, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Gao Vietnamese Cuisine
5863 S Vickery St., Cumming, GA 30041
December 28, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Holiday Inn Express & Suites
7146 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024
December 30, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches
950 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
December 30, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Kiko’s Enterprises
3240 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024
December 30, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop
3671 Hutchinson Rd., Ste A Cumming, GA 30040
December 21, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
La Sushi
4090 Johns Creek Pkwy., Ste B Suwanee, GA 30024
December 29, 2021
Score: 67, Grade: U
McDonald’s
4890 Post Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
December 20, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
McDonald’s
3075 Old Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
December 27, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Mod Superfast Pizza
908 Buford Hwy., Ste 200 Cumming, GA 30041
December 22, 2021
Score: 89, Grade: B
Never Enough Thyme
6655 Town Square #1250 Alpharetta, GA 30005
December 28, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Pizza Hut
6415 Hwy. 9 North Suite C Alpharetta, GA 30004
December 31, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Planet Smoothie
2631 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 510 Suwanee, GA 30024
December 31, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Polo Golf and Country Club
6300 Polo Club Dr., Cumming, GA 30040
December 28, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Rice Restaurant & Sushi Bar
3480 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste B-1 Cumming, GA 30041
December 27, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Starbucks Coffee
2609 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024
December 31, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway
4740 Jot Em Down Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
December 20, 2021
Score: 93, Grade: A
Wendy’s
2670 Freedom Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
December 29, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
WNB Factory
3480 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste A2 Cumming, GA 30041
December 21, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Zaxby’s
3125 Mathis Airport Pkwy Suwanee, GA 30024
December 31, 2021
Score: 93, Grade: A
Zaxby’s
6020 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
December 28, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Zen Fuji
5192 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005
December 21, 2021
Score: 84, Grade: B