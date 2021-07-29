Kitchen Inspections: CMX Halcyon, Burger and Shake, Sweet Tuna and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected in May 2021 by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be posted in public view at all times. Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909 or click here.
Towne Club Windermere
3950 Towne Club Pkwy Cumming, Ga 30041
June 24, 2021 Score: 87, Grade: B
Saint Marlo Country Club
7755 St Marlo Country Club Pkwy Duluth, Ga 30097
June 24, 2021 Score: 71, Grade: C
Fagan's Biscuit Barn
1530 Peachtree Pkwy Cumming, Ga 30041
June 25, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A
Balsas Restaurant
1495 Dahlonega Hwy Cumming, Ga 30040
June 28, 2021 Score: 68, Grade: U
Sweet Tuna
6330 Halcyon Way Ste 730 Alpharetta, Ga 30004
June 28, 2021 Score: 64, Grade: U
Krystal
560 Atlanta Rd Cumming, Ga 30040
June 28, 2021 Score: 81, Grade: B
Celebration Village Forsyth
3000 Celebration Blvd Suwanee, Ga 30024
June 29, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A
Antebellum At James Burgess
1520 James Burgess Rd Suwanee, Ga 30024
June 29, 2021 Score: 92, Grade: A
Celebration Village Forsyth
3000 Celebration Blvd Suwanee, Ga 30024
June 29, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A
7 Tequilas Cantina
5063 Post Rd Ste 105,106,107 Cumming, Ga 30040
July 20, 2021 Score: 70, Grade: C
July 8, 2021 Score: 67, Grade: U
Burger And Shake
3040 Keith Bridge Rd Cumming, Ga 30041
July 9, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A
Adda Sports Pub & Eatery
3455 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 212-213 Suwanee, Ga 30024
July 16, 2021 Score: 86, Grade: B
Antebellum At James Burgess
1520 James Burgess Rd Suwanee, Ga 30024
June 29, 2021 Score: 92, Grade: A
Lenny's Sub Shop
1040 Market Place Boulevard Blvd Cumming, Ga 30041
July 6, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A
Forsyth County Detention Center
101 East Maple St Cumming, Ga 30040
July 9, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A
Kona Ice #1
5905 Steeplechase Blvd Ste 100 Cumming, Ga 30040
July 7, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Kona Ice #3
5905 Steeplechase Blvd Ste 100 Cumming, Ga 30040
July 7, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Kona Ice #6
5905 Steeplechase Blvd Ste 100 Cumming, Ga 30040
July 9, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Forsyth County Sexton Hall Senior Center
2115 Chloe Rd Cumming, Ga 30041
July 13, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Balsas Restaurant
1495 Dahlonega Hwy Cumming, Ga 30040
July 12, 2021 Score: 92, Grade: A
June 28, 2021 Score: 68, Grade: U
Catrina's Mexican Grill
5354 Mcginnis Ferry Rd Ste 208 Alpharetta, Ga 30005
July 26, 2021 Score: 94, Grade: A
July 15, 2021 Score: 61, Grade: U
CMX Halcyon
6215 Town Sq Cumming, Ga 30040
July 22, 2021 Score: 87, Grade: B
Eggroll Boyz
3300 Marion Dr Ste 23 Atlanta, Ga 30340
July 24, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Firehouse Subs
2320 Atlanta Hwy Cumming, Ga 30040
July 23, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Friends Cumming Grill
506 Lakeland Plz Cumming, Ga 30040
July 21, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Happy Family
103 W Courthouse Square Cumming, Ga 30040
July 27, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A
Hardees #1500839
125 W Maple St Cumming, Ga 30040
July 23, 2021 Score: 90, Grade: A
Hobnob
6690 Town Sq #420 Alpharetta, Ga 30005
July 26, 2021 Score: 82, Grade: B
Jay's Mexican Grill
1545 Mcfarland Pkwy Alpharetta, Ga 30005
July 21, 2021 Score: 98, Grade: A
Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q
3130 Ronald Reagan Boulevard Blvd Cumming, Ga 30041
July 21, 2021 Score: 93, Grade: A
Johnny's New York Style Pizza
2115 Market Place Blvd Cumming, Ga 30041
July 27, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Kentucky Fried Chicken
695 Atlanta Rd Cumming, Ga 30040
July 12, 2021 Score: 89, Grade: B
Kroger #432 -Starbuck's
2325 Bethelview Rd Cumming, Ga 30040
July 16, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Kroger Ga - 444 Starbucks
5665 Atlanta Hwy Alpharetta, Ga 30004
July 19, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Krystal
560 Atlanta Rd Cumming, Ga 30040
June 28, 2021 Score: 81, Grade: B
Lanier Place
440 Tribble Gap Rd Cumming, Ga 30040
July 26, 2021 Score: 92, Grade: A
July 12, 2021 Score: 35, Grade: U
Mangia Ristorante & Pizzeria
5354 McGinnis Ferry Road, Ste 220 Alpharetta, GA 30005
July 14, 2021 Score: 85, Grade: B
Marco's Pizza Dba Gajanan Sai
2332 Atlanta Hwy Cumming, Ga 30041
July 22, 2021 Score: 88, Grade: B
Mcdonald's #22740
5750 Highway 9 North N Alpharetta, GA 30004
July 15, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Onelife Fitness Windermere
3775 Windermere Pkwy Cumming, GA 30041
July 8, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Pelican Petes
8800 Browns Bridge Rd., Ste B Gainesville, Ga 30506
July 13, 2021 Score: 72, Grade: C
Pizza Hut #4763
6415 Hwy. 9 North, Suite C Alpharetta, Ga 30004
July 2, 2021 Score: 98, Grade: A
Polo Golf & Country Club Snack Bar
7000 Lancaster Circle, Cumming, Ga 30040
July 21, 2021 Score: 84, Grade: B
Popeyes
5935 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, Ga 30040
July 22, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A
R & R Atlanta, Llc Dba Taco Bell #33420
1615 Buford Hwy., Cumming, Ga 30041
July 20, 2021 Score: 84, Grade: B
Rice Restaurant & Sushi Bar
3480 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste B-1 Cumming, Ga 30041
July 12, 2021 Score: 99, Grade: A
Starbucks @ Target #1394
1525 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, Ga 30041
July 8, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Starbucks Coffee #10445
2609 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, Ga 30024
July 7, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A
Subway #44402
4934 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, Ga 30004
July 16, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway #67112
3655 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, Ga 30040
July 22, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Sweet Tuna
6330 Halcyon Way, Ste 730 Alpharetta, Ga 30004
July 14, 2021 Score: 71, Grade: C
June 28, 2021 Score: 64, Grade: U
Taco Bell #60613
3579 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, Ga 30024
July 23, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A
Taco Macho
5320 Atlanta Hwy 9, Alpharetta, Ga 30004
July 7, 2021 Score: 84, Grade: B
The Chill Hill
5860 South Vickery St., Cumming, Ga 30040
July 19, 2021 Score: 94, Grade: A
The Mann House - Forsyth
8025 Majors Rd., Cumming, Ga 30041
July 21, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A
The Villas At Gracemont
4855 Willow Lake Lane, Cumming, GA 30041
July 1, 2021 Score: 92, Grade: A
Umami
2631 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 540 Suwanee, GA 30024
July 13, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Village Burger Cumming
101 W. Courthouse Sq, Cumming, GA 30040
July 12, 2021 Score: 93, Grade: A
Vincenza's
765 McFarland Pkwy., Ste D Alpharetta, GA 30004
July 26, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Yuan Li Restaurant
5110 Browns Bridge Road, Cumming, GA 30041
July 13, 2021 Score: 46, Grade: U