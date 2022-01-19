By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Kitchen inspections: Lake Burrito, Blimpie, Holmes Slice and more
Food
Brooke Lark, Unsplash

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Jan. 5-18, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.


Blimpie  

1510 McFarland Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005

January 18, 2022 

Score: 87, Grade: B


Bukharaa Indian Restaurant  

3651 F Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30029

January 11, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Casa Nuova Restaurant  

5670 Highway 9, Suite A1 Alpharetta, GA 30004

January 12, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar  

6990 Halcyon Way, Ste 610, Alpharetta, GA 30005

January 10, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Chinese Dhaba  

3495 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste #113, Suwanee, GA 30024

January 12, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Choate BBQ Mobile Unit  

10150 Ball Ground Hwy., Unit 201-204, Ball Ground, GA 30107

January 7, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Comfort Inn Suites  

905 Buford Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

January 6, 2022 

Score: 85, Grade: B


Country Gardens Lanier Senior Living  

255 Elm St., Cumming, GA 30040

January 5, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Cumming Manor Nursing Home  

2775 Castleberry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

January 5, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Fagan’s Biscuit Barn  

1530 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

January 6, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Hampton Golf Village  

5900 E Hampton Circle, Cumming, GA 30041

January 10, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Holmes Slice  

6330 Halcyon Way, Ste 760, Alpharetta, GA 30005

January 10, 2022 

Score: 92, Grade: A


Iron Age Korean Steak House  

6710 Town Sq, Ste 110 Alpharetta, GA 30005

January 18, 2022 

Score: 83, Grade: B


Kitani Sushi  

1485 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite D-2 Cumming, GA 30041

January 12, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Krystal  

560 Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

January 10, 2022 

Score: 85, Grade: B


La Sushi  

4090 Johns Creek Pkwy., Ste B Suwanee, GA 30024

January 11, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Lake Burrito  

3040 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste A-6 Cumming, GA 30041

January 6, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Lanier Place  

440 Tribble Gap Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

January 5, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Laurel Springs Golf Club  

6400 Golf Club Dr., Suwanee, GA 30024

January 12, 2022 

Score: 94, Grade: A


Lenny’s Sub Shop  

1040 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

January 7, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Lil Bites Food Truck  

4682 S Main St., Acworth, GA 30101

January 15, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Los Rios Mobile Unit  

3781 Presidential Pkwy., Ste FK301, Atlanta, GA 30340

January 14, 2022 

Score: 86, Grade: B


Panera Bread  

500 Lakeland Plz, Cumming, GA 30040

January 11, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Pizzeria Azzuri Food Truck  

7040 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Ste 1 Norcross, GA 30092

January 12, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Salata Salad Kitchen  

6210 Town Square Center, Ste 1020B Alpharetta, GA 30005

January 12, 2022 

Score: 71, Grade: C


Siemens-100 Tech Cafe  

100 Technology Dr., Alpharetta, GA 30005

January 7, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Sodexo Corporate Services  

4500 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005

January 7, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Starbucks at Target #1394  

1525 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

January 7, 2022

Score: 100, Grade: A


The Southern Spice Group 

225 Curie Dr., Alpharetta, GA 30005

January 6, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Towne Club Windermere  

3950 Towne Club Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

January 5, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Villa’s at Canterfield Independent Living  

815 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040

January 10, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A