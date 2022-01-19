Kitchen inspections: Lake Burrito, Blimpie, Holmes Slice and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Jan. 5-18, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Blimpie
1510 McFarland Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005
January 18, 2022
Score: 87, Grade: B
Bukharaa Indian Restaurant
3651 F Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30029
January 11, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Casa Nuova Restaurant
5670 Highway 9, Suite A1 Alpharetta, GA 30004
January 12, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar
6990 Halcyon Way, Ste 610, Alpharetta, GA 30005
January 10, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Chinese Dhaba
3495 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste #113, Suwanee, GA 30024
January 12, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Choate BBQ Mobile Unit
10150 Ball Ground Hwy., Unit 201-204, Ball Ground, GA 30107
January 7, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Comfort Inn Suites
905 Buford Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
January 6, 2022
Score: 85, Grade: B
Country Gardens Lanier Senior Living
255 Elm St., Cumming, GA 30040
January 5, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Cumming Manor Nursing Home
2775 Castleberry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
January 5, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Fagan’s Biscuit Barn
1530 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
January 6, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Hampton Golf Village
5900 E Hampton Circle, Cumming, GA 30041
January 10, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Holmes Slice
6330 Halcyon Way, Ste 760, Alpharetta, GA 30005
January 10, 2022
Score: 92, Grade: A
Iron Age Korean Steak House
6710 Town Sq, Ste 110 Alpharetta, GA 30005
January 18, 2022
Score: 83, Grade: B
Kitani Sushi
1485 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite D-2 Cumming, GA 30041
January 12, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Krystal
560 Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
January 10, 2022
Score: 85, Grade: B
La Sushi
4090 Johns Creek Pkwy., Ste B Suwanee, GA 30024
January 11, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Lake Burrito
3040 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste A-6 Cumming, GA 30041
January 6, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Lanier Place
440 Tribble Gap Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
January 5, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Laurel Springs Golf Club
6400 Golf Club Dr., Suwanee, GA 30024
January 12, 2022
Score: 94, Grade: A
Lenny’s Sub Shop
1040 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
January 7, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Lil Bites Food Truck
4682 S Main St., Acworth, GA 30101
January 15, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Los Rios Mobile Unit
3781 Presidential Pkwy., Ste FK301, Atlanta, GA 30340
January 14, 2022
Score: 86, Grade: B
Panera Bread
500 Lakeland Plz, Cumming, GA 30040
January 11, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Pizzeria Azzuri Food Truck
7040 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Ste 1 Norcross, GA 30092
January 12, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Salata Salad Kitchen
6210 Town Square Center, Ste 1020B Alpharetta, GA 30005
January 12, 2022
Score: 71, Grade: C
Siemens-100 Tech Cafe
100 Technology Dr., Alpharetta, GA 30005
January 7, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Sodexo Corporate Services
4500 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005
January 7, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Starbucks at Target #1394
1525 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
January 7, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
The Southern Spice Group
225 Curie Dr., Alpharetta, GA 30005
January 6, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Towne Club Windermere
3950 Towne Club Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
January 5, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Villa’s at Canterfield Independent Living
815 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040
January 10, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A