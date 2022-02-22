Kitchen inspections: Lorio’s, Los Rios, Taco Mexico and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Feb.10-22, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Gracemont Assisted Living
4940 Jot Em Down Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
February 10, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Hampton Inn Cumming
915 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Ste A, Cumming, GA 30041
February 11, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Lorio’s Wings-N-Things
6820 Keith Bridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506
February 15, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Panda Express
3585 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024
February 14, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Pizzeria Azzurri
3560 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
February 10, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Subway
6730 Browns Bridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506
February 11, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
The Oaks at Post Road
3875 Post Rd., Cumming, GA30040
February 14, 2022
Score: 76, Grade: C
The Villas at Gracemont
4855 Willow Lake Ln., Cumming, GA 30041
February 10, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Baba’s Gyro & Kabob
2310 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
February 16, 2022
Score: 95, Grade: A
Bruster’s Ice Cream
1540 Sharon Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
February 18, 2022
Score: 94, Grade: A
China Garden Chinese Restaurant
2647 Freedom Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
February 17, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Culver’s of Cumming
5512 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
February 21, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Gu’s Dumplings
6330 Halcyon Way., Bldg 700 Ste 750., Alpharetta, GA 30005
February 14, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Happy Family
103 W Courthouse Square.,
okCumming, GA 30040
February 17, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Jimmy John’s
1155 Bluegrass Ct., Alpharetta, GA 30004
February 16, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Kroger Starbuck’s
2325 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
February 15, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Kroger Coffee Shop/Starbucks
2655 Freedom Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
February 17, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Lorio’s Wings-N-Things
6820 Keith Bridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506
February 15, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Los Rios Mexican Restaurant
12 Tri-County Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040
February 16, 2022
Score: 95, Grade: A
Marco’s Pizza
2840 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste 102D, Cumming, GA 30041
February 17, 2022
Score: 89, Grade: B
Panda Express
3585 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024
February 14, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Papa John’s Pizza
535 Canton Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
February 18, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Taco Mexico
530 Lake Center Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30040
February 21, 2022
Score: 82, Grade: B
The Chill Hill
5860 South Vickery St., Cumming, GA30040
February 18, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
The Human Bean
1609 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
February 15, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
The Oaks at Post Road
3875 Post Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
February 14, 2022
Score: 76, Grade: C
The Phoenix @ James Creek
90 Ruth Ln., Cumming, GA 30041
February 21, 2022
Score: 95, Grade: A
WNB Factory
5475 Bethelview Rd., Ste 450, Cumming, GA 30040
February 17, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Yuan Li Restaurant
5110 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
February 16, 2022
Score: 86, Grade: B