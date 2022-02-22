By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Kitchen inspections: Lorio’s, Los Rios, Taco Mexico and more
Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Feb.10-22, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.


Gracemont Assisted Living  

4940 Jot Em Down Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

February 10, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Hampton Inn Cumming  

915 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Ste A, Cumming, GA 30041

February 11, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Pizzeria Azzurri

3560 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

February 10, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Subway

6730 Browns Bridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506

February 11, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


The Villas at Gracemont  

4855 Willow Lake Ln., Cumming, GA 30041

February 10, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Baba’s Gyro & Kabob  

2310 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

February 16, 2022 

Score: 95, Grade: A


Bruster’s Ice Cream

1540 Sharon Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

February 18, 2022 

Score: 94, Grade: A


China Garden Chinese Restaurant  

2647 Freedom Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

February 17, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Culver’s of Cumming  

5512 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

February 21, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Gu’s Dumplings  

6330 Halcyon Way., Bldg 700 Ste 750., Alpharetta, GA 30005

February 14, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Happy Family  

103 W Courthouse Square.,
okCumming, GA 30040

February 17, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Jimmy John’s  

1155 Bluegrass Ct., Alpharetta, GA 30004

February 16, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Kroger Starbuck’s  

2325 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

February 15, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Kroger Coffee Shop/Starbucks  

2655 Freedom Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

February 17, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Lorio’s Wings-N-Things  

6820 Keith Bridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506

February 15, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Los Rios Mexican Restaurant  

12 Tri-County Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040

February 16, 2022 

Score: 95, Grade: A


Marco’s Pizza  

2840 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste 102D, Cumming, GA 30041

February 17, 2022 

Score: 89, Grade: B


Panda Express   

3585 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024

February 14, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Papa John’s Pizza  

535 Canton Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

February 18, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Taco Mexico  

530 Lake Center Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30040

February 21, 2022 

Score: 82, Grade: B


The Chill Hill  

5860 South Vickery St., Cumming, GA30040

February 18, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


The Human Bean  

1609 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041

February 15, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


The Oaks at Post Road  

3875 Post Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

February 14, 2022 

Score: 76, Grade: C


The Phoenix @ James Creek  

90 Ruth Ln., Cumming, GA 30041

February 21, 2022 

Score: 95, Grade: A


WNB Factory  

5475 Bethelview Rd., Ste 450, Cumming, GA 30040

February 17, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Yuan Li Restaurant  

5110 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

February 16, 2022 

Score: 86, Grade: B