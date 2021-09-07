Kitchen Inspections: Rendezvous Cafe, BB’s Bagels, Cherry Street Halcyon and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Aug. 18 through Sept. 7, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69, and below. These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be always posted in public view. Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Baba’s Gyro & Kabob
2310 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Cumming, Ga 30041
August 20, 2021 Score: 99, Grade: A
BB’s Bagels
770 Mcfarland Rd, Alpharetta, Ga 30004
August 27, 2021 Score: 87, Grade: B
Bojangles Restaurants, Inc #908
3285 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming, Ga 30041
August 23, 2021 Score: 90, Grade: A
August 23, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A
Buffalo’s Cafe
1175 Buford Hwy, Ste 100 & 150 Cumming, Ga 30041
August 25, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A
Burger King
3635 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming, Ga 30040
August 27, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A
Cherry Street Halcyon
6640 Town Sq Bldg #500 Alpharetta, Ga 30005
August 18, 2021 Score: 75, Grade: C
Chick-fil-A #0593 - Johns Creek
3643 Peachtree Pkwy Suwanee, Ga 30024
August 30, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A
China Kitchen
5665 Hwy 9, Suite 106 Alpharetta, Ga 30004
August 26, 2021 Score: 77, Grade: C
Community Cup
125 Tribble Gap Rd Ste 103 Cumming, Ga 30040
August 24, 2021 Score: 85, Grade: B
Cowabunga, Inc Dba Domino’s
3645 Browns Bridge Rd Ste 106A Cumming, Ga 30028
August 27, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A
Decker’s
560 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, Ga 30040
August 30, 2021 Score: 78, Grade: C
Domino’s Pizza #4148 @ Atlanta Road
241 Atlanta Rd, Cumming, Ga 30040
September 3, 2021 Score: 90, Grade: A
Espressos Coffee
5670 Atlanta Hwy Ste 3B Alpharetta, Ga 30004
August 25, 2021 Score: 99, Grade: A
Five Boroughs Pizza Tavern, Inc.
1370 Buford Hwy Ste 107 Cumming, Ga 30041
August 25, 2021 Score: 92, Grade: A
Fuku Asian Bistro
3280 Keith Bridge Rd, Ste 1-D Cumming, Ga 30041
September 2, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A
Gasthaus Tirol
310 Atlanta Rd, Cumming, Ga 30040
September 2, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A
Haw Creek Foods, Llc Dba Tam’s Tupelo Restaurant & Bar
1050 Buford Hwy Cumming, Ga 30041
August 26, 2021 Score: 89, Grade: B
Hibachi Express
3645 Browns Bridge Rd Ste 100A Cumming, Ga 30040
September 1, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A
Hibachiman
4932 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, Ga 30004
August 23, 2021 Score: 87, Grade: B
Home 2 Suites
3160 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Cumming, Ga 30041
September 7, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A
Ichiban Steak & Sushi
410 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste 112 Cumming, Ga 30041
August 19, 2021 Score: 93, Grade: A
Izumi Asian Bistro
1510 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, Ga 30040
August 18, 2021 Score: 87, Grade: B
Jimmy John’s
1155 Bluegrass Ct Alpharetta, Ga 30004
August 24, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A
Kani House
1770 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, Ga 30041
August 25, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant
5465 Bethelview Rd, Ste 560 Cumming, Ga 30040
September 1, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A
Little Caesars
3280 Keith Bridge Rd, Ste 1-B Gainesville, Ga 30506
August 25, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Little Caesars
5162 Mcginnis Ferry Rd, Alpharetta, Ga 30005
September 3, 2021 Score: 89, Grade: B
Marco’s Pizza
2840 Keith Bridge Rd, Ste 102D Cumming, Ga 30041
August 20, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
McDonald’s #19191 @ Johns Creek
3650 Peachtree Pkwy Suwanee, Ga 30024
August 26, 2021 Score: 92, Grade: A
Pacific Spice Restaurant
5485 Bethelview Road, Ste 410 Cumming, Ga 30040
August 31, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A
Papa John’s Pizza #2724
6820 Keith Bridge Rd, Gainesville, Ga 30506
August 20, 2021 Score: 87, Grade: B
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
2725 Farmstead Way, Suwanee, Ga 30024
August 18, 2021 Score: 92, Grade: A
Pueblos Mexican Cuisine
2595 Freedom Pkwy, Ste 100 Cumming, Ga 30041
August 23, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A
Rendezvous Cafe
543 Lakeland Plz, Cumming, Ga 30040
August 20, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Sri Krishna Vilas
2255 Calloway Ct, Ste 100 & 200 Cumming, Ga 30041
August 24, 2021 Score: 93, Grade: A
Stars & Strikes
133 Merchants Square, Cumming, Ga 30040
September 1, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway 21011
3651 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste K Suwanee, Ga 30024
August 23, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway #23994 @ Buford Hwy
1735 Buford Highway, Suite 300 Cumming, Ga 30041
August 27, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Subwings Milk Shake & Burger
5655 Atlanta Hwy, #C Alpharetta, Ga 30004
August 26, 2021 Score: 87, Grade: B
Taco Macho
2320 Canton Hwy, Cumming, Ga 30040
August 25, 2021 Score: 56, Grade: U
Taco Mexico
530 Lake Center Pkwy, Cumming, Ga 30040
August 19, 2021 Score: 93, Grade: A
Taqueria Los Hermanos
3245 Peachtree Pkwy, Suwanee, Ga 30024
August 23, 2021 Score: 86, Grade: B