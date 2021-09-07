By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: Rendezvous Cafe, BB’s Bagels, Cherry Street Halcyon and more
food
Jay Wennington, Unsplash

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Aug. 18 through Sept. 7, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69, and below. These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be always posted in public view. Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.

Baba’s Gyro & Kabob 

2310 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Cumming, Ga 30041

August 20, 2021 Score: 99, Grade: A


BB’s Bagels 

770 Mcfarland Rd, Alpharetta, Ga 30004

August 27, 2021 Score: 87, Grade: B


Bojangles Restaurants, Inc #908 

3285 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming, Ga 30041

August 23, 2021 Score: 90, Grade: A

August 23, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A


Buffalo’s Cafe 

1175 Buford Hwy, Ste 100 & 150 Cumming, Ga 30041

August 25, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A


Burger King 

3635 Browns Bridge Rd,  Cumming, Ga 30040

August 27, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A


Cherry Street Halcyon 

6640 Town Sq Bldg #500 Alpharetta, Ga 30005

August 18, 2021 Score: 75, Grade: C


Chick-fil-A #0593 - Johns Creek 

3643 Peachtree Pkwy Suwanee, Ga 30024

August 30, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A


China Kitchen 

5665 Hwy 9, Suite 106 Alpharetta, Ga 30004

August 26, 2021 Score: 77, Grade: C


Community Cup

125 Tribble Gap Rd Ste 103 Cumming, Ga 30040

August 24, 2021 Score: 85, Grade: B


Cowabunga, Inc Dba Domino’s 

3645 Browns Bridge Rd Ste 106A Cumming, Ga 30028

August 27, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A


Decker’s 

560 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, Ga 30040

August 30, 2021 Score: 78, Grade: C


Domino’s Pizza #4148 @ Atlanta Road 

241 Atlanta Rd, Cumming, Ga 30040

September 3, 2021 Score: 90, Grade: A


Espressos Coffee 

5670 Atlanta Hwy Ste 3B Alpharetta, Ga 30004

August 25, 2021 Score: 99, Grade: A


Five Boroughs Pizza Tavern, Inc. 

1370 Buford Hwy Ste 107 Cumming, Ga 30041

August 25, 2021 Score: 92, Grade: A


Fuku Asian Bistro 

3280 Keith Bridge Rd, Ste 1-D Cumming, Ga 30041

September 2, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A


Gasthaus Tirol 

310 Atlanta Rd, Cumming, Ga 30040

September 2, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A


Haw Creek Foods, Llc Dba Tam’s Tupelo Restaurant & Bar 

1050 Buford Hwy Cumming, Ga 30041

August 26, 2021 Score: 89, Grade: B


Hibachi Express 

3645 Browns Bridge Rd Ste 100A Cumming, Ga 30040

September 1, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A


Hibachiman 

4932 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, Ga 30004

August 23, 2021 Score: 87, Grade: B


Home 2 Suites 

3160 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Cumming, Ga 30041

September 7, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A


Ichiban Steak & Sushi 

410 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste 112 Cumming, Ga 30041

August 19, 2021 Score: 93, Grade: A


Izumi Asian Bistro 

1510 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, Ga 30040

August 18, 2021 Score: 87, Grade: B


Jimmy John’s 

1155 Bluegrass Ct Alpharetta, Ga 30004

August 24, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A


Kani House 

1770 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, Ga 30041

August 25, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A


Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant 

5465 Bethelview Rd, Ste 560 Cumming, Ga 30040

September 1, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A


Little Caesars 

3280 Keith Bridge Rd, Ste 1-B Gainesville, Ga 30506

August 25, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A


Little Caesars 

5162 Mcginnis Ferry Rd, Alpharetta, Ga 30005

September 3, 2021 Score: 89, Grade: B


Marco’s Pizza 

2840 Keith Bridge Rd, Ste 102D Cumming, Ga 30041

August 20, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A


McDonald’s #19191 @ Johns Creek 

3650 Peachtree Pkwy Suwanee, Ga 30024

August 26, 2021 Score: 92, Grade: A


Pacific Spice Restaurant 

5485 Bethelview Road, Ste 410 Cumming, Ga 30040

August 31, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A


Papa John’s Pizza #2724 

6820 Keith Bridge Rd, Gainesville, Ga 30506

August 20, 2021 Score: 87, Grade: B


Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen 

2725 Farmstead Way, Suwanee, Ga 30024

August 18, 2021 Score: 92, Grade: A


Pueblos Mexican Cuisine 

2595 Freedom Pkwy, Ste 100 Cumming, Ga 30041

August 23, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A


Rendezvous Cafe 

543 Lakeland Plz, Cumming, Ga 30040

August 20, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A


Sri Krishna Vilas 

2255 Calloway Ct, Ste 100 & 200 Cumming, Ga 30041

August 24, 2021 Score: 93, Grade: A


Stars & Strikes 

133 Merchants Square, Cumming, Ga 30040

September 1, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A


Subway 21011 

3651 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste K Suwanee, Ga 30024

August 23, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A


Subway #23994 @ Buford Hwy 

1735 Buford Highway, Suite 300 Cumming, Ga 30041

August 27, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A


Subwings Milk Shake & Burger 

5655 Atlanta Hwy, #C Alpharetta, Ga 30004

August 26, 2021 Score: 87, Grade: B


Taco Macho 

2320 Canton Hwy, Cumming, Ga 30040

August 25, 2021 Score: 56, Grade: U


Taco Mexico 

530 Lake Center Pkwy, Cumming, Ga 30040

August 19, 2021 Score: 93, Grade: A


Taqueria Los Hermanos 

3245 Peachtree Pkwy, Suwanee, Ga 30024

August 23, 2021 Score: 86, Grade: B