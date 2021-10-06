By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: Texas Roadhouse, Osaka Steak & Sushi, Donut Stop and more
Steak and Potatoes

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Sept. 21 to Oct. 6, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.

Atlanta Motorcar Club & Storage, Llc 

1645 Redi Rd, Cumming, GA 30040

September 22, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Automation Direct.com 

3505 Hutchinson Rd, Cumming, GA 30040 

September 23, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Burger King # 16580 

3085 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041

September 22, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Carrabba's Italian Grill 

420 Peachtree Pkwy Cumming, GA 30041

September 29, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Cherry Street Brewing Restaurant 

Taproom/Bar & Event Center 

5810 Bond St, Ste E5 Cumming, GA 30040

September 23, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Chestatee Elementary School 

6945 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming, GA 30041

October 6, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


China Kitchen 

5665 Hwy 9, Suite 106 Alpharetta, GA 30004

September 28, 2021 

Score: 95, Grade: A


Domino’s Pizza #4173 

7768 Mcginnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA 30024

September 24, 2021 

Score: 92, Grade: A


Donut Stop 

230 Elm St, Ste 700 Cumming, GA 30040

September 24, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Hendricks Middle School 

4950 Hyde Rd, Cumming, GA 30040

September 30, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Land Of A Thousand Hills Halcyon 

6330 Halcyon Way, Suite 780 Alpharetta, GA 30005

October 1, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Los Maguey Mexican Restaurant 

5456 Bethelview Road, Suite 101 Cumming, GA 30040

September 27, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Maki Sushi

5925 Atlanta Hwy Ste 100 Cumming, GA 30004

October 5, 2021 

Score: 89, Grade: B


Mia Ristorante Italiano 

2300 Bethelview Rd, Ste 104 Cumming, GA 30040

September 22, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Midway Meal House 

5150 Highway 9, Alpharetta, GA 30004

September 23, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Osaka Steak & Sushi 

1735 Buford Hwy, Ste 330 Cumming, GA 30041

October 1, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Piney Grove Middle School 

8135 Majors Rd, Cumming, GA 30040

 October 5, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Pizzeria Azzurri 

3560 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming, GA 30041

September 21, 2021 

Score: 87, Grade: B


Poole’s Mill Elementary 

7110 Heardsville Rd, Cumming, GA 30028

September 30, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Bar 

415 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 200 Cumming, GA 30041

September 22, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Sawnee Moutain Biscuit Co. 

104 13th St, Cumming, GA 30040

September 21, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Settles Bridge Elementary School 

600 James Burgess Rd, Suwanee, GA 30024

October 4, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Sharon Elementary Cafeteria 

3595 Old Atlanta Rd, Suwanee, GA 30024

September 28, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Shiloh Point Elementary 

8145 Majors Rd Cumming, GA 30041

September 30, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Sid’s Pizza 

2631 Peachtree Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024

September 23, 2021 

Score: 94, Grade: A


Brandywine Elementary School 

175 Martin Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30004

October 5, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


South Forsyth Middle School 

2865 Old Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA 30041

October 4, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Starbuck’s #9754 

2320 Atlanta Hwy., Ste.101 Cumming, GA 30040

October 5, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Subway #45882 

7810 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suite 102 Suwanee, GA 30024

September 24, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Taqueria Las Palmas, Inc. 

6300 Atlanta Hwy N, Suite 101 Alpharetta, GA 30004

September 27, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Texas Roadhouse 

510 Lakeland Plaza Cumming, GA 30040

September 24, 2021 

Score: 88, Grade: B


Vickery Creek Elementary School 

6280 Post Rd, Cumming, GA 30040

September 28, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Vickery Creek Middle School 

6240 Post Rd, Cumming, GA 30040

September 28, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Waffle House #2135 

599 Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA 30040

September 21, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Waffle House #841 

903 Buford Hwy, Cumming, GA 30041

September 21, 2021 

Score: 98, Grade: A


Zaxby’s 

2810 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming, GA 30041

October 6, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A