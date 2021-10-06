Kitchen Inspections: Texas Roadhouse, Osaka Steak & Sushi, Donut Stop and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Sept. 21 to Oct. 6, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Atlanta Motorcar Club & Storage, Llc
1645 Redi Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
September 22, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Automation Direct.com
3505 Hutchinson Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
September 23, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Burger King # 16580
3085 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041
September 22, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Carrabba's Italian Grill
420 Peachtree Pkwy Cumming, GA 30041
September 29, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Cherry Street Brewing Restaurant
Taproom/Bar & Event Center
5810 Bond St, Ste E5 Cumming, GA 30040
September 23, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Chestatee Elementary School
6945 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming, GA 30041
October 6, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
China Kitchen
5665 Hwy 9, Suite 106 Alpharetta, GA 30004
September 28, 2021
Score: 95, Grade: A
Domino’s Pizza #4173
7768 Mcginnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA 30024
September 24, 2021
Score: 92, Grade: A
Donut Stop
230 Elm St, Ste 700 Cumming, GA 30040
September 24, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Hendricks Middle School
4950 Hyde Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
September 30, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Land Of A Thousand Hills Halcyon
6330 Halcyon Way, Suite 780 Alpharetta, GA 30005
October 1, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Los Maguey Mexican Restaurant
5456 Bethelview Road, Suite 101 Cumming, GA 30040
September 27, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Maki Sushi
5925 Atlanta Hwy Ste 100 Cumming, GA 30004
October 5, 2021
Score: 89, Grade: B
Mia Ristorante Italiano
2300 Bethelview Rd, Ste 104 Cumming, GA 30040
September 22, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Midway Meal House
5150 Highway 9, Alpharetta, GA 30004
September 23, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Osaka Steak & Sushi
1735 Buford Hwy, Ste 330 Cumming, GA 30041
October 1, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Piney Grove Middle School
8135 Majors Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
October 5, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Pizzeria Azzurri
3560 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming, GA 30041
September 21, 2021
Score: 87, Grade: B
Poole’s Mill Elementary
7110 Heardsville Rd, Cumming, GA 30028
September 30, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Bar
415 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 200 Cumming, GA 30041
September 22, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Sawnee Moutain Biscuit Co.
104 13th St, Cumming, GA 30040
September 21, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Settles Bridge Elementary School
600 James Burgess Rd, Suwanee, GA 30024
October 4, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Sharon Elementary Cafeteria
3595 Old Atlanta Rd, Suwanee, GA 30024
September 28, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Shiloh Point Elementary
8145 Majors Rd Cumming, GA 30041
September 30, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Sid’s Pizza
2631 Peachtree Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024
September 23, 2021
Score: 94, Grade: A
Brandywine Elementary School
175 Martin Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30004
October 5, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
South Forsyth Middle School
2865 Old Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA 30041
October 4, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Starbuck’s #9754
2320 Atlanta Hwy., Ste.101 Cumming, GA 30040
October 5, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway #45882
7810 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suite 102 Suwanee, GA 30024
September 24, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Taqueria Las Palmas, Inc.
6300 Atlanta Hwy N, Suite 101 Alpharetta, GA 30004
September 27, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Texas Roadhouse
510 Lakeland Plaza Cumming, GA 30040
September 24, 2021
Score: 88, Grade: B
Vickery Creek Elementary School
6280 Post Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
September 28, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Vickery Creek Middle School
6240 Post Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
September 28, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Waffle House #2135
599 Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
September 21, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Waffle House #841
903 Buford Hwy, Cumming, GA 30041
September 21, 2021
Score: 98, Grade: A
Zaxby’s
2810 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming, GA 30041
October 6, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A