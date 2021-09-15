Lake Burrito taking ‘good food, good vibes’ on the road

Lake Burrito — a local and fresh Mexican joint — is ready to hit the road with its new trailer made for catering.

Lake Burrito is owned and operated by three siblings: Paris Retana and his twin sisters Alicia and Mildred. The storefront has been open for five years off Keith Bridge Road in north Forsyth County.

Last year the eatery suffered a hit when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thankfully, due to the community’s efforts to help keep the restaurant afloat, Lake Burrito is on steady ground and is looking to remake the connections they lost.

Paris said that while the dine-in option is currently available for customers, most people order online and pick up or come inside for a to-go order.

“We’re hoping that the trailer is going to bring us close to our community again, since we’re going to be out in the open,” Paris said. “We’re going to be able to see our friends again and talk to them. That’s the most exciting thing.”

The trailer is a small compact unit with a kitchen inside, perfect for preparing a fresh plate of nachos or some tacos topped with guacamole.

“[The trailer] is going to give us an opportunity to cook better food,” Mildred said. “Our food is already great but being able to cook it fresh on the spot will bring a better experience for everybody.”



