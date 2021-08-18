'A legendary life': Legends Distillery hosts hundreds at grand opening

Legends Distillery launched its bourbon and vodka last year during the height of the pandemic. Now, a year later, the alcohol alchemists have opened their doors to the public.

Legends had its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 14 and its new tasting room and VIP lounge saw hundreds of guests excited to get a drink and have the full Legends experience.

"To everyone that was able to attend our grand opening...on behalf of all of us here at Legends, I want to tank you all for attending," Michael Gerard, founder and owner of SpiritsUSA, wrote on Facebook. "It has been a long journey to be here today with over 10 years of research and development, then finally opening just three days before [COVID-19] changed our world and our lives."

Gerard also thanked his team and City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow for "officially opening the Legends tasting room and always supporting local businesses."